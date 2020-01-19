Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares an emotional tribute after the death of father Rocky Johnson

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson paid an emotional tribute to his father Rocky Johnson.

The grieving star shared a video of his father, a former wrestler, and admitted that he was in “pain” after his loss.

“Dad, I wish I had another shot to tell you I love you before you went to the other side,” said the 47-year-old.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (center) took an emotional toll on his father Rocky Johnson (right), who passed away earlier this week (FilmMagic)

“You were torn away from me so quickly without warning. Immediately gone and no going back.

“I’m in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it goes away,” he said.

The wrestler hero also thanked his father for being proud of his culture and working hard.

“They lived a very fulfilled, very hard, barrier-free life and left everything in the ring.

“I love you, dad, and I will always be your proud and grateful son,” he said.

Rocky died earlier this week when the WWE confirmed that the star had died in a tweet.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson (née Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion and father of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, passed away at the age of 75 . ” the organization posted on Twitter.

Rocky was known as the first African American World Tag Team Champion in the WWE when he defeated The Wild Samoans on December 10, 1983.

He retired from wrestling in 1991 and received the highest award when Dwayne introduced him to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.