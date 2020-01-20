Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tells of his father’s sudden death

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reports about the sudden death of his father Rocky.

The 47-year-old Johnson wrote a touching social media post on Monday, thanking the fans for their support and revealing the cause of his father’s death.

“As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago. I just lost him like that and didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to him,” Johnson said.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (center) emotionally paid tribute to his father Rocky Johnson (right), who passed away earlier this week (FilmMagic). (Getty)

“I would give anything at the moment to hug and kiss him before he went over and just said thank you and I love you and respect you. But I didn’t have a chance to say that, but life is like many of you guys know. “

The actor then explained the events that led to his father’s death.

“Many of you wanted to know what happened to my father,” Johnson said. “He hadn’t felt well, had fought a cold and infection and on Tuesday he had a so-called deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a clot in the leg.

“It was a big, old blood clot that loosened, traveled up his body and went straight to his lungs, clumped his lungs, and died very quickly from a massive heart attack.”

He is the greatest movie star in the world and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's tattoos have become as iconic as he is, with his family's Samoan legacy on his chest and arms.

“It comforted me a lot when I knew it wasn’t going to be renewed,” continued Johnson, adding that his father, whose wrestling career dates back to 1964, “had been in great pain for a very long time.”

Johnson looked into his father’s death in a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday.

The grieving star shared a video of his father, a former wrestler, and admitted that he was in “pain” after his loss.

I love you. They have broken through color barriers, have become a ring legend and have made their way through this world. I was the boy who sat on the seats and worshiped you, my hero from afar. The boy you brought up to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the hardest love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adorable boy who just wanted to get to know your best qualities. Then who became a man who realized that you had other, deeply complicated pages that needed to be captured and understood. Son to father. Man to man. At that moment, my worship turned to respect. And my compassion turned into gratitude. Thank you for giving me life. Thank you for giving me the priceless teachings of life. Dad, I wish I had another shot to tell you I love you before you went to the other side. But you were torn away from me so quickly without warning. Disappeared in no time and no going back. I have pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it goes away. Now I am wearing your mana and working with ethics as it is time to keep going because I have to feed and work my family to achieve this. Finally, I want you to rest your groundbreaking soul, Soulman. Painless, with no regrets, satisfied and relaxed. They have had a very fulfilling, very hard life and left everything in the ring. I love you father and I will always be your proud and grateful son. Rest up. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐

“Dad, I wish I had another shot to tell you I love you before you went to the other side,” said Johnson.

“You were torn away from me so quickly without warning. Immediately gone and no going back. I have pain.

World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed the news of Rocky’s death on its website on January 16: “WWE is saddened that Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson (née Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s father died at the age of 75. “

