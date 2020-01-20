Dwayne “The Rock, quot; Johnson reveals the cause of the death of his father Rocky Johnson in an emotional Instagram video – Up News Info

Dwayne “The Rock, quot; Johnson regrets the loss of his father, Rocky Johnson. The Jumanji: Next Level Star recently posted an emotional eight-minute video on Instagram to thank his fans for his love and support, and to explain what was his cause The death of the 75-year-old father.

“Many of you wanted to know what happened to my father. He hadn’t felt well, he had a cold and an infection, and on Tuesday he had what is known as deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a blood clot in his leg, “Johnson explained.

I love you. You have broken the color barriers, you have become a legend of the ring and the road is making its way through this world. I was the boy who sat on the chairs, looked at you and worshiped you, my hero from afar. The boy you brought up to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the hardest love. The intense work. The hard hand The cute boy who only wanted to know your best qualities. That he later became a man when he realized that you had other deeply complicated sides that should be supported and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That was when my worship became respect. And my empathy became gratitude. Thank you for giving me life. Thank you for giving me the invaluable life lessons. Dad, I wish I had another chance to tell you, I love you, before you crossed to the other side. But you were torn from me so quickly without warning. He left in an instant and I will not return. I suffer. But we both know that it is only pain and that it will happen. Now I will carry your mana and work ethic with me, because it’s time to move on, because I have to feed my family and work on it. Finally, I want you to let your pioneering soul, Soulman, rest. No pain, no regrets, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very complete life, very hard, that broke barriers and you left everything in the ring. I love you daddy and I will always be your proud and grateful son. Rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐

He further said that the large blood clot loosened and traveled through his father’s body to his lung. Eventually his lung solidified, and that caused Rocky to die very quickly from a massive heart attack, “just like that.”

The actor’s father was a member of the WWE Hall of Fame whose real name was Wayde Douglas Bowles. As a member of the Soul Patrol with Tony Atlas, Rocky Johnson became the first black label team champion in the history of WWE in 1983.

De Rots said his father was “fast”, and that’s how his old man always did things. He explained that it was reassuring to know that his father’s death did not last. Although he was unable to say goodbye to his father the last time, he is happy that his father is no longer in pain. Johnson said his father had long ago because that is the life of a professional hunter.

The actor also revealed via an Instagram photo that he had written his father’s compliment and wrote in the title that it was a fun project. Johnson added that he had written many things over the years, but nothing had prepared him for that.

After Rocky Johnson died on January 15, Dwayne said, “The Rock, quote; Johnson made his first public statement two days later.

“I was the boy who sat on the chairs, looked at you and worshiped you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am, “said the 47-year-old man.

Jumanji: the next level It is currently being presented in cinemas across the country.

