Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union and daughter Zaya step out on the red carpet

Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union take the cameras (Andrew Toth / Getty)

Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union and their daughter transaya Zaya hit the red carpet, and their costumes did.

The Wade family participated in the Better Brothers Los Angeles’ 6th annual congressional event, an event to raise awareness of the black LGBT + community.

Dwayne and Gabrielle clearly helped their daughter with their two-toned suits that fit perfectly.

The former basketball star wore a black and white blazer and a bright pink shirt, while gymnasts and other defensemen Gabrielle donned a matching suit in colors worn with a green touch on the front.

Zaya, 12, wearing a green suit and a pink backpack around her waist, was standing among them and burst into pride.

Proud mothers say they agreed to smile at their daughter when the cameras came.

In recent months the couple has shown how much they care about the haters as they continue to stand in public with their daughter in her transition.

In the month of February, Gabrielle shared a video of Zaya summarizing and confidently discussing her experiences of dysphoria with her father.

Successful discussions showed Zaya to be wiser than her own age when she uttered some interesting words about learning to be “realistic”.

“What does it mean to be on Earth if you want to be someone you are not?” she said as her father gently urged her to express her feelings.

“It’s almost like you’re not like you, which is a weird idea to me … Just be realistic and I don’t care how you behave.”

The video ends with Dwayne sharing a camera-aware look. Gabriel wrote: “Meet Zaya. He is kind, loving, whip wise and we are very proud of him. It is okay to obey, love and respect your children as they are. Love the good people. ”