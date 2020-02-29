dwell-action-‘mulan’-star-liu-yifei-educated-an-insane-total-for-struggle-scenes!

Liu Yifei set in a whole lot of tricky perform in get to fantastic her stunt scenes in the upcoming dwell-action Mulan movie!

The actress and other solid and crew associates opened up in a driving-the-scenes movie launched this week.

“I liked producing the stunt sequences in the film,” director Niki Caro claimed. “The motion is explosive.”

“I’ve had three months of instruction procedure,” Liu shared. “It’s really tough — 6 or seven hrs a day.”

“I’ve by no means at any time experienced a 6-pack in my life and I’m starting off to see a single come through,” actor Yoson An chimed in.

“I can do extra force-ups!” Liu extra.

Niki claimed about Liu Yifei, “She’s every thing an action film hero need to be, notably when kicking ass with a sword.”

Mulan hits theaters on March 27. (See what it will be rated.)

Enjoy the featurette now!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9LnPZo_M030" width="500"></noscript>



Disney’s Mulan | Stunt Featurette