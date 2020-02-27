Dwell: Gov. Newsom offers update on coronavirus in Calif.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A new situation of the novel coronavirus has been detected in Northern California in a resident who has not traveled overseas due to the fact the outbreak started. This suggests the virus could be spreading domestically, particular person-to-human being, the CDC explained.

“The Centers for Disorder Handle and Prevention (CDC) has verified an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 in California in a person who reportedly did not have applicable travel record or publicity to one more known affected person with COVID-19,” the CDC reported in a press release.

It is unidentified how the affected individual contracted the virus. If it was contracted in the United States, it would be the country’s initially scenario of it spreading below, as opposed to getting exposed overseas.

The affected individual is a resident of Solano County and is acquiring health-related procedure at UC Davis Health care Middle, according to the California Office of General public Health.

UC Davis Wellness officials say the affected person was transferred to their facility from yet another Northern California hospital on Feb. 19. They say when the affected individual arrived, they had now been intubated, had been on a ventilator, and ended up supplied droplet defense orders simply because of an undiagnosed and suspected viral affliction.

According to UC Davis, their team requested COVID-19 tests by the CDC, however, given that the client did not fit the current CDC standards for the virus, the check was not promptly administered.

On Sunday, the CDC ordered COVID-19 tests of the individual and the affected individual was place airborne safeguards due to the fact of concerns about their condition. On Wednesday, the CDC confirmed the patient’s test was constructive.

Wellbeing officers stated the health possibility to the basic public from the coronavirus continues to be small and most who get it do not call for hospitalization.

They have not launched any a lot more facts about the patient.

Governor Gavin Newsom will maintain a news conference at 10: 30 a.m. to give an update on the state’s response to coronavirus.

