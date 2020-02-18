[dwelling-offer,-gross-sales-dropped-in-kern-county-very-last-month]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January noticed house source and need in Kern County go on to decrease, local appraiser Gary Crabtree says.

New listings final thirty day period dropped 6.four p.c from 722 in December 2019 to 676 past thirty day period. Crabtree claimed house gross sales dropped 15.four per cent from 564 in December to 477. Crabtree explained these a drop is popular right after the getaway time and is standard in the housing current market.

However, Crabtree mentioned what is strange is that the median sale cost dropped by $13,500 final month, or five.one percent. The median rate was $251,000 as opposed to $264,500 in December.

