dwelling-video-clip-captures-mountain-lion-assault-on-raccoon-in-tarzana-family’s-yard

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A Tarzana loved ones was startled by the sight of mother nature intruding into their backyard, as a collared mountain lion attacked a raccoon only toes from their window.

The family’s shocked reaction, screaming at the big cat, could have saved the would-be prey’s life.

The mountain lion burst via the family’s back gate, raccoon in his mouth, about one: 30 a.m.

Dude El Hanani’s surveillance digital camera captured the attack.

“I see a big mountain lion keeping some animal, I can tell it truly is a raccoon. The mountain lion was actually, genuinely big!” El Hanani explained.

The raccoon was screeching as it struggled to get absent. The noise from the ruckus induced the total relatives to wake up and see what triggered the commotion.

Although the family members seemed out the window, Hanani’s spouse screamed.

That prompted the lion to fall his prey and stare in the route of the home. Then he fled the entrance lawn, leaving his prey behind.

The raccoon struggled in its attempts to regain composure. But at some point it was able to leave the yard on its possess.

“I assume he missing his food and I will not know if the meal survived,” Hanani reported.

The mountain lion was fitted with a GPS collar and federal officials with the Santa Monica Mountains national recreation place think it was P-63.

P-63 is a male mountain lion born all over December 2016 who is recognised to roam among the Simi Hills and the Santa Monica Mountains. He is the only residing tracked lion in the location that biologists say has discovered a way to cross back and forth above or under the 101 Freeway.

When biologists recaptured him to replace the collar, they mentioned he had numerous healed wounds, a popular sign of territorial fights.

Wildlife officers say the GPS collar later on indicated P-63 had moved on from the Tarzana neighborhood and was last positioned in Topanga Condition Park.

Cougar sightings are not out of the regular for the Santa Monica Mountains space. Tarzana has experienced quite a few sightings of mountain lions roaming about diverse houses, and they are suspected to be culprits in several missing pet dog situations.

Hanani understands dwelling where he does, that wildlife is section of the territory. Even now, observing a violent assault that near in his backyard triggers worry for the protection of his household.

“When you have little ones and canines, it really is a little frightening to see but it is what it is. They are here, they are living below and I you should not know what else we can do about it,” Hanani reported.