[dwyane-wade-conjures-up-the-thoughts-of-telling-gabrielle-union-about-baby-he-conceived-with-aja-metoyer]

Like will conquer all. In new ESPN documentary, Dwayne Wade shares facts of telling Gabrielle Union he fathered a different child outside of their marriage. Photo: Getty Visuals

Dwayne Wade is letting it all hang out in an future documentary about his lifestyle on and off the courtroom.

One particular nugget the former the retired NBA star dropped was the moment he experienced to convey to his then-girlfiend Gabrielle Union that he fathered a little one even though the two ended up “on a crack.”

“I had a child with someone else and I had to tell her,” the Chicago indigenous opened up in the ESPN documentary D. Wade: Life Unpredicted, according to ET. “Hardest detail I’ve ever had to do is male up and explain to Gabrielle Union that I have experienced a baby with any person else. I couldn’t rest. I wasn’t having.”

The 3-time NBA winner was by now father to son Zaire, 18, trans daughter Zaya, 12, and the guardian to nephew Dahveon, 18 when he hooked up with Basketball Wives actress — and Damon Wayans, Jr.’s babies’ momma — Aja Metoyer. Together, the two conceived son Xavier shortly in advance of Wade reunited with and proposed to the Getting Mary Jane star.

Wade, 38, started dating Union, 47, in 2008, immediately after a preceding marriage to Siohvaughn Funches that reportedly value him $5 million in a divorce settlement.

“When you keep something in that you know is going to come out and you have this data and you know it is gonna @#$% somebody’s lifestyle up, that you care about, that you love, if it never hurt you, then you are not human,” the Marquette University alum continued.

“… Me and Gab just went through anything that you never ever want to go as a result of and we however arrived out of it,” he included.

They wed in August 2014 and welcomed daughter Kaavia, 1, via surrogate in 2018.

D. Wade: Existence Unanticipated — directed and government made by Wade’s very long-time buddy and cinematographer Bob Metelus — will debut Feb. 23, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.