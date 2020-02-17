[dybala,-cuadrado-fire-juventus-best-against-10-gentleman-brescia]

Juventus’ Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring their first objective towards Brescia at the Allianz Stadium in Turin February 16, 2020. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Feb 17 — Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado scored as Juventus rediscovered their profitable type, beating 10-guy Brescia two- to reclaim leading spot in Serie A ahead of title rivals Inter Milan and Lazio clash later on yesterday.

Argentine ahead Dybala curled in a perfect free kick six minutes in advance of the break, soon just after Brescia’s Florian Aye was despatched off for two yellow cards in rapid succession.

Colombian Cuadrado tapped in the 2nd from close assortment following a Blaise Matuidi cross with 15 minutes to go, as the champions bounced back again from previous weekend’s shock defeat at Hellas Verona.

“We did what we experienced to do,” explained Juve mentor Maurizio Sarri, whose facet experienced shed two of their earlier three online games.

Juventus go 3 points distinct of Inter, with Lazio a additional place again in 3rd ahead of the pair’s substantial come upon at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested for yesterday’s game in Turin, but veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini returned after a extended harm layoff.

“Cristiano had to relaxation, he can’t enjoy 75 online games a calendar year amongst the national workforce and club, we resolved to enable him recuperate,” said Sarri.

Sarri explained 35-calendar year-aged skipper Chiellini had been desperate to get on to the pitch.

“Chiellini place himself on the pitch by himself,” stated Sarri.

“He said it yesterday, he has created six months of sacrifices and required to engage in.”

The champions did not have it all their own way towards lowly Brescia, who remain 2nd-from-bottom, 7 factors from protection immediately after extending their winless run to 9 video games.

Enrico Alfonso went off after just 10 minutes following a knock to the head, with substitute Brescia keeper Lorenzo Andrenacci pulling off some high-quality saves.

Mertens lifts Napoli

Chiellini returned for the last 12 minutes following rupturing cruciate ligaments in his correct knee at the conclusion of August.

“The worst is over, but now the tough element begins,” reported the Italy international.

“We are nonetheless leading of the league, in the semi-finals of the Italian Cup and in the previous 16 of the Champions League.”

Teammate Miralem Pjanic arrived on midway by the next fifty percent but limped off with a muscle mass trouble 7 minutes later, a fear for Sarri prior to their quick excursion to Lyon in 10 days’ time.

In Sardinia, Napoli received back to profitable ways with a Dries Mertens’ 65th-moment target sealing a one- accomplishment around Cagliari.

The Belgian finished a give-and-go with Elseid Hysaj with the ball curling in with a deflection off the post.

It was the 32-year-old’s 120th purpose for Napoli, one particular limited of Marek Hamsik’s all-time file, and 5 forward of club legend Diego Maradona.

Gennaro Gattuso’s aspect overtake Calgiari, transferring up to eighth, two factors off the Europa League berths, as they get ready for their Champions League last 16 clash with Barcelona on February 25.

Cagliari, without a win since prior to Christmas, fall to 11th put.

Before Hellas Verona missed the prospect to shut in on fifth-put Roma, who fell 2-one at Atalanta on Saturday, with a goalless attract at Udinese.

Verona, in sixth, occupy the remaining Europa League spot in advance of Parma on aim change, but remain four details driving Roma.

Parma moved level on 35 factors after profitable at Sassuolo one-, with Ivorian Gervinho scoring the only objective following 25 minutes.

Fiorentina, in 13th, crushed battling Sampdoria five-one immediately after consecutive defeats to Juventus and Atalanta, with equally teams playing the next 50 percent with 10 men.

Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic bagged a brace apiece, such as a single just about every from the penalty place, with the Tuscan side’s opening objective a present from Sampdoria midfielder Morten Thorsby who turned into his own net immediately after eight minutes in Genoa. — AFP