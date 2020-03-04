dyer-potential-customers-janz-in-main-election-to-pick-out-fresno’s-up-coming-mayor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — In the Fresno mayoral major, previous Fresno Law enforcement Chief Jerry Dyer continues to maintain the lead about Fresno County Deputy District Lawyer Andrew Janz.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Dyer prospects with 54% of the vote. Janz is in 2nd with 36%, main Richard B. Renteria, Monthly bill Gates, Floyd D. Harris Jr., Nickolas Wildstar and Brian E. Jefferson.

If just one candidate in the Fresno mayoral key wins 50% furthermore just one vote or more in the principal, they will be elected mayor outright. If not, the major two finishers will advance to the November typical election.

At his observe social gathering Tuesday evening, Dyer’s group hit the dance ground.

Through his message, he reported his campaign centered all-around producing Fresno additional inclusive.

“That’s the hope. I realized it was hard heading in. When you have 7 candidates running its tough to gain outright in a principal,” Dyer said. “But the truth that we came in so significant with the initially reporting. Prompted us to be optimistic, but there is a prolonged way to go.”

Andrew Janz has not conceded, and carries on to hold out hope.

The prosecutor received floor through the night, as he anticipated. He reported several of his youthful supporters cast their ballot on election day.

Janz thanked the crowd and reported he’s grateful for all of their really hard work and volunteer hrs. The 35-yr-aged stated he brought a new new vision to Fresno and centered his marketing campaign around becoming a lot more inclusive.

“I want to say thank you to every person who thought in this marketing campaign. Thank you to everybody who considered in a larger and greater Fresno,” Janz explained.

Janz stated no make a difference the outcome, he will continue on to serve the group as a prosecutor. He also claimed he would go on to fight for the lousy and underserved in Fresno.