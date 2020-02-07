Dying father ‘stabs 13-year-old son to death, fearing wife won’t be able to raise him alone’

A Russian father diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor has been charged with killing his 13-year-old son because he feared his wife could not raise him alone after his death.

Oleg Drachev, 40, who also allegedly tried to stab his wife after the incident, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Moscow, police said.

According to police, the father “stabbed Ilya, 13, in his sleep” after his wife left for work.

Oleg Drachev and Ilya built their dog kennel together. Photo / VK.com

His unnamed wife rushed home from work without answering the phone.

Police said she broke into a window and found her dead son in bed.

Drachev then allegedly assaulted her with a knife, but she managed to defend herself and lock him in the toilet before calling the police.

Drachev told detectives that he feared no one could take his place to raise his son after his death, local media Moskovsky Komsomolets reported.

He added that he did not see how his wife could pay their mortgage and raise the child without him.

They were known as a happy and dedicated family until their recent diagnosis of an incurable brain tumor, according to reports.

Drachev, a design engineer who once served in the Russian Navy, spent all of his free time with his son, according to his family.

Oleg Drachev, 40, photographed with his wife and young son, is said to have been a devoted father before his final diagnosis, after which “he went mad”. Photo / VK.com

They went hiking and swimming, and together they built outbuildings in their summer house and a kennel for their dog.

After the alleged murder, Ilya’s mother told Moskovsky Komsomolets: “You can’t even imagine how much he loved his son. He never punished him. Most of the time, his mother exposed him .

“But after being diagnosed with cancer, he went crazy.”

The detained father undergoes an examination in a secure psychiatric hospital in Moscow.

.