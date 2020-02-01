Dylan Alcott wins the sixth Australian Open title in a row

Tennis Legend Dyan Alcott won his 6th Australian Open title in a row.

Alcott took the title after defeating the English Andrew Lapthorne in the final of the men’s quad wheelchair tournament, which won with straight sets 6: 0 to 6: 4 in Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

Dylan went to Instagram after the match to thank fans and supporters wholeheartedly.

As if a sixth consecutive win at the Australian Open weren’t enough to call him a dead end, Alcott announced in his victory speech after the game that he was donating a whopping $ 40,000 to victims of the bushfire crisis with disabilities.

“I donated $ 100 at the Australian Open and then my entire team actually came on board,” he said in the speech, acknowledging his team’s financial support, which helped multiply the donation. “So we donated $ 800 per ace and I’ve served 41 aces to date.”

His win at the Rod Laver Arena earned him a record 10 Grand Slam titles in his career. He also had two US Open victories in 2015 and 2018, and his French Open and Wimbledon victories from last year. So you could say that he has a pretty impressive CV at this point.

In truly heartwarming news, Alcott’s speech after the game also recognized the efforts of the Australia Open to become the best of the four Grand Slam events worldwide.

“Look around the top row. Every single person on the top row has a disability and a seat for the disabled,” he said, pointing out that the seats were full.

“So, for every young person, keep doing what you do and I promise you that we will continue to grow. Society will support you and help you do what you want.”

Image:

AAP Images / ROB PREZIOSO