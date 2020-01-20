Dylan Cleaver: The creeping belief that could cost Black Caps coach Gary Stead the locker room

ANY MONDAY

New Zealand coach Gary Stead needs several field corrections to clear up Australia’s horrors, but it could be a more subtle change that will go further in establishing his coaching qualifications. Black Caps.

Whether it is grounded in reality or not, there is a creeping belief that Cantabrians have disproportionate influence over black caps, concerns that have only grown after recent decisions.

When players start talking about it to each other – and they are – then perception is equal to reality.

Stead, a man about as Canterbury as possible, would be silly to sweep him away like nonsense. The quickest way to lose a locker room is to make one side believe that another group has a clearer path to selection.

Even the best performing teams are delicate ecosystems where rampant ego and overwhelming insecurity coexist. In cricket, frailty increases as blatant individual failure occurs, even in times of team triumph.

Two sources told me that Stead’s selections for the Sydney dead rubber test went wrong with much of the piece he is used to ordering.

Some of the changes were forced by illness, but it did not go unnoticed that the skipper of the northern districts was replaced by a Cantabrian, while two other ND players were replaced in the XI by two Cantabs.

As head coach and coach, Stead’s titles give him the luxury of doing what he sees fit; he also invites the type of exam he would never have experienced at first class level.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead chats with pitcher Tim Southee during the Sydney test. Photo / Photosport

There is no suggestion that he acted incorrectly or without putting what he thought was the best interest of the team first, but I think that dropping senior bowler Tim Southee in particular was opportunistic . And in my opinion, there is no doubt that he did an awful job to explain it.

When you live in the bubble, you can ignore the outside world, but Stead should know that there are suspicions about the Canterbury to Black Caps expressway, whether as players or coaches, since operations of high performance were centralized in Lincoln. .

He cannot be naive enough not to realize that with Peter Fulton by his side as a stick coach and fellow Cantab Bryan Stronach at the helm of high performance operations, the Sydney mess has played beautifully in this story.

There was a time when you could rightly call Christchurch the center of the cricket cosmos in New Zealand.

With the bulk of the country’s population and elite cricket talent residing in the so-called “Golden Triangle” – points being Auckland, Tauranga and Hamilton – Lincoln’s high performance center looks like a relic an old energy base; the Parthenon without beauty or heritage status.

A satellite center will be established at Mt Maunganui’s Bay Oval – which is home to Maersk cargo containers, an incredibly bad food service and paralyzed drunk teenagers – but it is a project that does not immediately concern Stead.

He now knows there is more to it than placing cones and timing net sessions. He might have suspected it, but probably only fully understands now that there is a political element in his work.

And there is nothing heavier than the changing room policy.

–

The juiciest story of the week was the Houston Astros baseball cheating scandal.

It is close to the perfect sports history of our time, combining pride, technology and victory mentality at all costs.

In case you missed it, the Astros were once a locker organization famous only for losing more than 100 games three seasons in a row.

This however allowed them to recruit a number of very talented players and to replenish their “farm” system.

The tanking strategy worked. With generational players like Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman through the system, and a reorganized throwing team led by Justin Verlander, the Astros have managed two of the last three World Series and won the title in 2017.

The journey from the laughingstock to the MLB darlings was fast and spectacular.

However, 2017 was also the year in which they were found to have misled their path by recording catcher’s signs on the pitcher, decoding them and relaying the message to the batter.

With a range of pitches at low and high speeds, hitting the best pitchers in the league is devilishly difficult (even the best drummer fails two out of three on the plate), but it’s much easier if you know what’s to come.

It has been reported that MLB has been aware of the Astros’ accusations of cheating for some time, but did not act until after the publication of their former pitcher, Mike Fiers.

The reaction was severe. The Astros were fined millions and lost their draft picks, and their manager and general manager of baseball were suspended by the MLB and then dismissed by the Astros.

Alex Cora was sacked by the Boston Red Sox following the Houston Astros scandal. Photo / Getty Images

Their former bench trainer, Alex Cora, who has been named as the program architect, was laid off by the Boston Red Sox (he left Houston for Boston in 2018 as manager and won a world series at his premiere attempt, casting suspicion on this title, too).

Carlos Beltran, a former Astros player who was also a big supporter of the program, had been hired by the New York Mets to manage them during the off-season, but was then sacked without managing a game.

There will probably be more to come.

There is a well-founded rumor that even last year, Houston players carried devices under their shoulders that buzzed a number of times to indicate which pitch was coming.

There is an indisputable element of Get smart comedy type about it, but there is also a serious element that can never be rewound, even if MLB goes nuclear and cancels the title of Houston (indications are that they will not be).

The launchers’ careers and legacy have already been ruined by cheating.

Players have spent millions on games that are essentially unfair.

Players who would likely have been great without help will still be considered cheaters.

But after decades of futility, the Astros won their first title… was it worth it?

