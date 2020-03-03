dylan-farrow-blasts-forthcoming-woody-allen-memoir

By The Affiliated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An forthcoming memoir by Woody Allen is being blasted by daughter Dylan Farrow, who called it “deeply upsetting” and criticized the publishing dwelling for placing it out.

Farrow has alleged that Allen molested her as a kid in the early 1990s. Allen has denied any wrongdoing, and he was by no means billed immediately after two independent investigations.

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Guide Group, introduced Monday that the reserve is identified as “Apropos of Nothing” and will be released April 7.

Allen’s agreement with Hachette means that he shares a publisher with one particular of his greatest detractors, his son Ronan Farrow, whose “Catch and Kill” was released last 12 months by the Hachette division Small, Brown and Enterprise.

“Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply upsetting to me individually and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to quite a few survivors of sexual assault by powerful guys,” Dylan Farrow said in a statement late Monday.

Dylan Farrow extra that she was never contacted by point-checkers for the memoir: “This gives however another illustration of the profound privilege that electric power, dollars and notoriety affords. Hachette’s complicity in this should be identified as out for what it is and they need to have to response for it.”