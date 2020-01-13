Dylan Minnette and his girlfriend Lydia Night are all smiles on the coffee date | Dylan Minnette, Lydia Night

Loading...

Mon, January 13, 2020 at 1:37 a.m.

Dylan Minnette shares a laugh with his girlfriend Lydia Night while having coffee on a Sunday afternoon (January 12) at Joan’s on Third in Studio City, California.

The 23-year-old actor wore a denim jacket paired with jeans while the 19-year-old singer wore a plaid skirt, cardigan and sunglasses for their afternoon date.

Back in October, Dylan and Lydia arrested by the Halloween Horror Nights of Universal Hollywood in Los Angeles.

A few weeks ago, Lydia took on Instagram to wish Dylan A Happy Birthday.

“Happy birthday to this literal angel. words cannot express the gratitude I have for this human and for how happy he makes me every day. i f – king t’aime @dylanminnette !! ” Lydia wrote with the photo below.

