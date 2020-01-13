Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin meet Brenton Thwaites at the Prada Show in Milan! | Barbara Palvin, Brenton Thwaites, Caroline Daur, Chiara Ferragni, Dylan Sprouse, Evan Mock, Fedez, Justice Smith, Oliver Sim, Quavo, Rickey Thompson, Riz Ahmed

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse resume Milan Fashion Week Fall / Winter 2020/21!

The sexy couple happily posed for a photo while attending the Prada show on Sunday January 12 in Milan, Italy.

Dylan and Barbara sitting in the front row of the presentation alongside the Titans star Brenton Thwaites, as good as Rice ahmed, Smith J., Quavo, Oliver sim, Evan mock, Rickey thompson, Caroline Daur, Chiara Ferragni and her husband Fedez.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse have been busy throughout Milan Fashion Week Fall / Winter 2020/21. The two also participated in the Dsquared2 show.

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto; Photos: Getty

Sent to: Barbara Palvin, Brenton Thwaites, Caroline Daur, Chiara Ferragni, Dylan Sprouse, Evan Mock, Fedez, Justice Smith, Oliver Sim, Quavo, Rickey Thompson, Riz Ahmed