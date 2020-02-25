dylan-sprouse-shares-hilarious-picture-of-brother-cole-&-kj-apa

Dylan Sprouse does not constantly post on Instagram but when he does, it is hilarious pictures of the Riverdale forged.

The 27-calendar year-old actor took to his Instagram to share a photo though checking out his brother Cole on the show’s established.

Pictures: Test out the latest pics of Dylan Sprouse

In the snap, Cole and co-star KJ Apa can be witnessed hilariously flexing for the digicam.

“In awe at the size and electric power of these absolute units,” Dylan jokingly captioned the photograph.

Go through A lot more: Dylan reveals if he’d at any time act with Cole again

Look at out Dylan‘s snap here…

Watch this publish on Instagram A article shared by @dylansprouse on Feb 24, 2020 at 2: 06pm PST

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB