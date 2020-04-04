Dynamo claims that hard upbringing made him work hard to succeed

Dynamo told about his origin in a new interview (Photo: Getty Images)

Dynamo, a TV magician, wondered about his difficult beginning and life, and how he led to success.

The inspirational star’s comments follow new difficulties in the form of a recent positive diagnosis of coronavirus.

In an interview with The Mirror, Dynamo said: “When I was growing up, the estate was known and rough.

“There was a greater chance that I would end up in jail like my father than being a mage and appearing in communal and royal estates.

“If you look at Amy Winehouse, much of her size comes from the negative things she went through.

“Eminem’s best job came because he was a furious young man who hated the world and the cards he was given.

Dynamo is one of the most popular magicians on television (photo: Getty Images Europe)

“But he took it and created something phenomenal.”

Dynamo went on to explain: “Some of my greatest triumphs come from dark places. My whole view of life was due to the lack of a father figure – someone who would lead me. I had to take my own path. “

Dynamo revealed that it had previously tested positively on Covid-19 this week (Photo: PA)

TV personality had previously said that his coronavirus symptoms were “fairly serious,” but that he was in the worst condition.

Talking to Metro.co.uk Last week, the star said she was sacrificing her new Sky Beyond Belief program for the NHS.

“I think the show also has amazing NHS support that helps restore my health,” he said.

“The NHS has done such an amazing job … These are the unskillful heroes who really create magic and now I think the whole nation appreciates what they do.”

