Dyssidia launch movie for new single The Gutted Stag

Australian prog steel quintet Dyssidia have introduced a video clip for their brand new single The Gutted Stag. The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming new debut album High priced Signals, which will be released on March 27. You can check out the video clip in complete under.

“We’re delighted to present the second single from our upcoming album – a dark, large, but melodic observe entitled The Gutted Stag,” the band notify Prog. “This is 1 of the initial songs we wrote for the album so people today might recognise it from our reside established. We imagined this keep track of would lend by itself completely to a mainly efficiency based mostly movie as there are some neat complex sections that we believed have been truly worth capturing on online video! We filmed this movie in an vacant theatre in Adelaide with Jason Mildwaters who did a fantastic position of capturing our overall performance and overlaying some extra themes into the movie.”

Of Pricey Signals, guitarist Corey Davis tells Prog: “We’re stoked with in which we’re at with this album. The songwriting is on point, every person nailed the recording system and the mix is sounding excellent. We’re feeling tighter than ever with our general performance and keen to unleash this new tunes to the environment!”

The entire tracklisting is:

1. Prosper

2. The Gutted Stag

3. Infinitesimal

4. Bloodrush

5. Arrival

6. An Noticeable Antidote

7. Metamorphosis

8. Excellent Grief

9. Hope’s Remorseful Retreat

10. If Reality Be Instructed