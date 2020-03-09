E-comm Companies Fight Price Suppression, Lack of Coronaviruses – Tech

People affected by coronavirus continue to spread worldwide. As the toll reaches 42 in India, hand cleaners have disappeared from the shelves of major e-commerce platforms in the country.

While Grofers, Big Basket and Prime, which is Amazon’s grocery delivery service, are completely out of stock for hand sanitizers, Amazon India and Flipkart retail sites have a serious shortage of front hand cleaning brands like Dettol, Lifebuoy, Himalaya. Instead, what you find on these ecommerce sites are means of removing unpopular businesses that many users may not have heard of.

Added to this apparent lack of laundry detergent. In many cases, traders sell hand cleansers at a price that is three times the market price of the product. Customers have even taken to Twitter to share their concerns. Some have even shared screenshots of overpriced goods on the platform. Here’s what they had to say:

A bottle of 30 ml @HimalayaIndia hand cleaners usually available for less than Rs 50 is on sale at @Flipkart for $ 999 or $ 13. Customers on the black marketing platform while @Flipkart blindsides. @jagograhakjago @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc pic.twitter.com/Tq3aCRwbEh

Who said hand cleaner is not available !! 30 ml is only samo 999 @flipkartsupport @Flipkart This is so bloody cheap that anyone can afford it !! #handsanitizer #CaronavirusIndia pic.twitter.com/AGldvTGlG3

Companies are actually working hard to help people by selling 30ml of skin cleansers for just ₹ 999 and keep in mind that this is at a discount of 1. Please do something @Flipkart for those who sell products over the MRP price. @flipkartsupport #CaronavirusIndia

@drharshvardhan @DrHVoffice @PMOIndia @narendramodi Pranam 🙏

hand sanitizer bottles that should cost no more than / 100 / – are now openly and shamelessly sold at New 600 / – pharmacies in pharmacies across New Delhi and Gurgaon; please do something 🙏 # coronavirusindia # Coronavid19 pic.twitter.com/B6rzn0Ib1u

Himalaya Drug, one of the country’s most prominent handwashing manufacturers, posted a statement on its official social media page explaining that it had not increased the prices of goods in the country. “This is to clarify that we have not increased the rates of our PureHands hand cleaners. The rates of our hand protection products have been raised illegally by unauthorized third party sellers, ”Himalaya India wrote in a statement.

As for the shortage, Hindustan Unilever, which sells Lifebuoy products, confirmed in a statement to The Economic Times that while certain areas of the country may witness a shortfall due to increased demand, however, the company has sufficient supplies to meet the requirements, Reckitt Benckiser, who sells Dettol hand cleaners, and Himalaya medicine said they are expanding production to meet demand.

Despite the proper supplies, the hand cleaners of these brands are still missing from the shelves of these e-retail platforms. We’ve looked to some of the e-sellers to find out how they handle the lack of hand cleaners on their platforms.

Although Big Basket declined to comment, Amazon, Flipkart and Grofers have not yet commented on the matter. We will update this story as soon as we hear them.

