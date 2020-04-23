E-commerce actions deactivated as estimates of earnings delays

E-Trade (ETFC) – Get Report shares declined after hours as discount brokerage recorded first quarter earnings which dragged analysts’ expectations.

Net profit for the quarter was $ 161 million, or 72 cents per share, down 40% from $ 270 million, or $ 1.09, in the prior year quarter. Analysts forecast 90 cents for the last quarter, according to a FactSet survey.

Earnings per share in the last quarter were reduced by 10 cents due to credit losses and costs incurred following the merger proposed by the company with Morgan Stanley (SM) – Get report.

Revenue registered $ 707 million in the last quarter, down 6.4% from $ 755 million a year earlier. Analysts are forecasting $ 719.3 million for the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley agreed in February to acquire $ 13 billion in E-Trade and plans to close the deal later this year.

“The first quarter was truly extraordinary, as the global pandemic altered the dynamics of the way we live and work, shaking the financial markets,” said E-Trade CEO Mike Pizzi in a statement.

“We have broken customer activity records and generated unprecedented organic growth. January, February and March represented our three highest individual trading months ever. In fact, the 42 highest trading days recorded were all achieved in the first quarter. “

With over $ 18 billion in new net retail assets flowing in the first quarter, E-Trade has eclipsed all of its previous total annual flows.

It increased its retail accounts by 329,000 units, generating greater account growth in March than any period in the previous year.

In the end, control of E-Trade shares was $ 37.51, down 1.9%. The stock fell 1.1% during the normal Thursday session and has fallen 18% in the past three months.

