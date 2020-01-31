E-commerce shops go brick-and-mortar | PYMNTS.com

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

E-commerce retailers open up stationary retail with cashless and cashless shops. Indonesia’s Blibli.com has opened the first location for its BlibliMart grocery brand, which complements its online supermarket offering while meeting millennial demand for fast, affordable shopping experiences. The Jakarta Post reported.

Blibli.com, senior vice president of Trade Partnership, Fransisca Krisantia Nugraha, said in the report: “66 percent of customers are omnichannel customers … who use both online and offline platforms for their shopping needs. For this reason, the retail business will hopefully bring us to these omnichannel (consumer) channels. “

The shop is located in the center of Jakarta. During the trial phase beginning in November, over 1,000 orders were registered daily.

Consumers can access the Blibli.com app from their phones to shop in-store. You scan the goods barcodes and pay with the GoPay payment app or the digital payment service from Blipay. The store is reported to offer a similar experience to Amazon Go, but it’s not quite as easy as buyers need to contact an employee to prevent theft. The store staff also help buyers get used to cashless shopping.

BlibliMart also uses e-commerce data to determine the preferences of buyers who live near the store, to ensure that they have the right choice and volume of goods.

Indonesia is said to offer a $ 200 billion food market opportunity with $ 2 billion potential for online shopping. Other online retailers in the nation, such as JD.ID and electronics retailer Bhinneka, have also opened physical stores.

In the United States, it was reported in November that Amazon plans to open Amazon Go supermarkets and popup stores without a cashier, possibly in the first quarter of this year. According to an unnamed source in the report, Amazon Go technology was tested in the Capitol Hill section of Seattle. Amazon first introduced the Amazon Go C-Store concept in Seattle in 2017 and had 21 U.S. stores.

From Amazon Go to Blibli.com, eCommerce retailers are opening cashless technology stores as they move from the online world to brick-and-mortar retail.

In other brick-and-mortar news

As the youngest traditional retailer to enter the growing resale market, Nordstrom wants to sell second-hand clothing at its flagship location in New York and online. The “See You Tomorrow” store offers second-hand items from brands such as Burberry, Thom Browne, Off-White, Adidas and Isabel Marant. The goods in the shop come from the returned and damaged inventory of the retailer.

Olivia Kim, Nordstrom’s vice president of creative products, said that many of the brands are interested in testing the resale concept. According to a report, Kim said: “So many Americans are already dealing with re-commerce, be it rental or retail.” The resale service will offer customers gift cards in return for their second-hand items.

Although the service is scheduled to run for half a year, it could take longer. Yerdle will take care of the pricing, fulfillment, processing and cleaning of used goods from Nordstrom. The company is currently working on resale for Patagonia, Eileen Fisher and other brands. With the shop-in-shop concept, Nordstrom competes against The RealReal, the Vestiaire Collective and other companies.

In other news, Fabletics, co-founded by Kate Hudson, is strengthening its physical presence with a cloud-based enterprise retail platform called OmniSuite. The system combines order management, POS (point of sale) and e-commerce with back office technology with the aim of combining the online and the in-store experience. Since entering physical retail in 2015, Fabletics has grown to 38 North American locations.

With the OmniSuite platform, the company can offer a personalized service with a complete overview of customer interactions and transactions across different channels. Fabletics customers can also shop smoothly offline or online. The dealer also benefits from the platform from other advantages, such as the possibility of sending personalized greetings to customers in changing rooms via iPads. Fabletics can also monitor in real time how its goods are moving.

And 2020 wasn’t particularly cheap for retail stores across the country. The trend to accelerate the closing of shops continues in the new year. Papyrus, Express, JCPenney, Macy’s, Pier 1 Imports and other retailers have reported 1,218 closings so far this year, according to Coresight Research. 9,200 shops closed their doors last year.

To keep an eye on the latest retail trends, read next week’s retail pulse.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

Despite consumer affinity for instant payments, many states and municipalities use traditional methods such as checks to pay out funds to consumers. In the new Payout report of the state and local governmentPYMNTS speaks to local government representatives in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas to find out why the reviews are ongoing and what is required to replace them.

Bricks and Mortar, Cashierless, Cashless, E-Commerce, Fabletics, Grocery, News, Nordstrom, Payments, Retail, Retail Pulse, Technology