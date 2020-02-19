[E-hailing driver pleads not responsible to gang-robbery in KL]

Nor Fikri Edli Mohd Nordin, 34, built the plea soon after the expenses were read through out to him before judge MM Edwin Paramjothy. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — A e-hailing driver pleaded not responsible in the Periods Courtroom in this article today to two counts of gang-robbing a pair of lovebirds.

Nor Fikri Edli Mohd Nordin, 34, produced the plea right after the costs had been browse out to him right before choose MM Edwin Paramjothy.

He was charged with two other folks, who are nevertheless at huge, with robbing Mohamad Salleh Hassan, 26, and Nur Syafiqah Izrin Hussaini, 25, of two handphones, their identity playing cards, bank cards, RM300 and a bike.

The offence was allegedly fully commited at a lodge at Jalan Seri Utara 1, Jalan Batu six ½ below at 4am on January 30 this calendar year.

Nor Fikri Edli faced an imprisonment for up to 20 yrs and whipping, if found guilty, beneath Segment 395 of the Penal Code.

The court docket established March 11 for mention. — Bernama