[E. Jean Carroll Claims She Was Fired By Elle Soon after Accusing Trump of Rape]

E. Jean Carroll, a veteran Elle columnist who accused President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room, said Tuesday that she was fired from the journal immediately after 26 a long time.

Carroll held Trump liable for Elle’s decision, composing in a tweet, “I really do not blame Elle. It was the great honor of my existence creating ‘Ask E. Jean.’ I blame [Trump].”

Mainly because Trump ridiculed my popularity, laughed at my seems to be, & dragged me by way of the mud, right after 26 a long time, ELLE fired me. I really don’t blame Elle. It was the excellent honor of my life producing “Ask E. Jean.” I blame @realdonaldtrump.https://t.co/vYIVL6yDIp — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) February 18, 2020

Just after Trump denied the rape allegation, and denied ever assembly Carroll, she sued him for defamation, boasting that he had broken equally her reputation and her occupation.

Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan has due to the fact had the dress Carroll was putting on at the time of the alleged assault tested for DNA. Trump’s law firm argued that the defamation fit should be delayed right until New York’s best courtroom regulations on a related go well with involving Summer months Zervos, a former contestant of The Apprentice.

In a Tuesday filing, Carroll’s attorney wrote, “Since Trump defamed her, some visitors even stopped sending her letters completely, hence impairing Carroll’s column.” Her lawyer also clarified, “Elle journal, which revealed ‘Ask E. Jean’ for 26 years, declined to renew her agreement in December 2019, and so finished her principal income.”