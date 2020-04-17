E.T. Cinematographer Allen Daviau Dies at Age 77 of COVID-19

ComingSoon.web is heartbroken to carry you the information (via The Playlist) that five-time Oscar nominee Allen Daviau, repeated collaborator of Steven Spielberg which includes on the iconic E.T. The Additional Terrestrial, has died at the age of 77 due to complications from COVID-19.

R.I.P. famous cinematographer and 5-time Academy Award nominee #AllenDaviau regarded for E.T. the Added-Terrestrial, Empire of the Solar, The Coloration Purple and more. Died very last evening after contracting Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/hslavcVRoS

— The Playlist (@ThePlaylist) April 16, 2020

Daviau worked as a cinematographer on 47 various projects, just one of his first staying the Spielberg 1968 passionate limited Amblin’, which began his performing romance with the 3-time Oscar winner that would later include E.T. (his initially Oscar nomination), Twilight Zone: The Movie, The Shade Purple (his 2nd nod), Empire of the Sun (his third nomination), and an episode of the primary operate of Awesome Tales.

In addition to his perform with Spielberg, Daviau was identified for lending his eye to John Schlesinger’s The Falcon and the Snowman, the cult basic family members comedy Harry and the Hendersons, Barry Levinson’s Avalon and Bugsy, which earned him his fourth and fifth Oscar nominations, Peter Weir’s Fearless, Frank Marshall’s adaptation of the Michael Crichton novel Congo, the Johnny Depp-starrer The Astronaut’s Wife and Stephen Sommers’ Van Helsing. Some of his do the job off the significant screen bundled tunes movies helmed by Michael Bay, together with Faith HIll’s “There You are going to Be” and Meat Loaf’s “Object in the Rear Look at Mirror May well Appear Closer Than They Are,” as nicely as the David Fincher-directed songs video clip for A Great Circle’s “Judith.”

Quite a few enthusiasts and collaborators have taken to Twitter to express their grief over Daviau’s demise, some of which include:

Famous Cinematographer Allen Daviau has sadly passed away from covid19.

I beloved his gorgeous function on these kinds of classics as “E.T.”, “The Coloration Purple”, “Empire Of The Sun” and “Bugsy”.

Thank you, Sir for all of your unforgettable and beloved cinematic images. pic.twitter.com/pQkKs9uk8I

— Jon Donahue (@JonDonahue) April 16, 2020

DOUBLE DAMMIT.

Cinematographer Allen Daviau lit ‘n lensed so quite a few of my childhood dreams and nightmares.

Of all Daviau’s perform, EMPIRE OF THE Sunlight may well be my favourite of his.

A single hell of a visible storyteller, his eye will be skipped. #RIPAllenDaviau https://t.co/lmsL9TGAEw

— Joe Lynch (@TheJoeLynch) April 16, 2020

RIP Allen Daviau, my pal of almost 60 decades, cinematographer and bon vivant, five-time Academy Award nominee, eating companion extraordinaire, pure soul, who still left us final night at the MPTF Healthcare facility, his longtime household, right after contracting COVID-19. Salut, mon ami.

— Colman Andrews (@Colmanandrews) April 16, 2020

Farewell, my close friend. Our time in this earth is shorter, but your photos and inspiration are timeless. I will overlook your exuberant spirit. #AllenDaviau,ASC pic.twitter.com/SJeA2XtGS4

— Michael Goi (@MichaelGoi) April 16, 2020

