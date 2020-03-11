E3 conference canceled due to growing concerns about coronavirus – Los Angeles County News – High-Level News Information

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Organizers of the long-running E3 video game conference confirmed today that this year’s event has expired due to coronavirus concerns.

Originally scheduled for June 9-11, the Electronic Entertainment Expo attracts thousands of players, developers and tech companies to the Los Angeles Convention Center.

“After growing and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we thought this was the best way to proceed during an unprecedented global situation,” according to a statement from event organizers. “We are very disappointed that we cannot develop this event for our fans and followers. But we know it is the right decision based on the information we have today.”

“Our team will communicate directly with exhibitors and attendees with information on how to secure full refunds. We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to show industry news and announcements in June 2020. “

In 2017, the world’s largest tech show brought more than 68,000 people to the city and generated more than $ 75 million, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal.

The cancellation of the event follows other events that have been canceled or postponed recently, including the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals.

