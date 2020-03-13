each canceled concerts, festivals and tour – and how to get a refund for a ticket

On the eve of the cancellation and postponement of the Coachella SXSW, a growing number of artists carefully to contain the spread karanavirusa, canceling or delaying concerts.

Bummer and TOUR

storm

The gloomy character was one of the first actions that have postponed their presentation when first passed karanavirus, and terms across Asia to be transferred. Shtormzi held in May and June in New Zealand, Australia and North America – it has not yet announced whether these dates go on scheduled time.

BTS

Korean superstar had to start my world tour Map Of The Soul with four show on September 11, 12, 18 and 19 September in Seoul. These dates are already canceled, and now the tour is planning to start their stage in North America in Santa Clara, California, April 25, before continuing to move to Japan and Europe.

green day

Unfortunately, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the upcoming show in Asia due to health problems and travel with the coronavirus. We know that it is fun, because we look forward to meeting with you, but are waiting for your tickets, we will soon announce new dates.

– Green Day (@GreenDay) February 28, 2020

Green Day has postponed a planned tour of Asia, which was supposed to visit like Singapore, Thailand, Taipei, Hong Kong, South Korea and many other things. “We know it’s stupid, and we look forward to seeing you, but are waiting for your tickets, we will soon announce new dates,” – they said in social networks.

National

Much to our disappointment, in the interests of public safety of our dates in Tokyo 17 + 18 March have been canceled. Refunds will be available at point of purchase from March 3 to March 31, 2020.

We look forward to returning in the future and perform for our friends in Japan. pic.twitter.com/VHS6h0Y600

– National (@TheNational) March 2, 2020

National Japanese canceled their date, to be held in Tokyo on 17 and 18 March. “We look forward to returning in the future and speaking to our friends in Japan,” – they wrote on Twitter, adding that the compensation will be available from the point of purchase.

Slipknot

pic.twitter.com/tISN0enpcW

– Slipknot (@slipknot) March 5, 2020

Slipknot had to bring their Knotfest event in Tokyo on two dates between 20 and 29 March as part of an Asian tour, but they had to spend all his concerts on the continent, “taking into account health concerns in the world.”

Youngblood

Rock star “Doncaster” canceled her tour of Asia, which was to begin in South Korea on March 14. In a video message to fans, he promised that “go there” as soon as he can.

madonna

Madam re Farewell Party ……… ..:. No iron curtain, an injury or a virus could not prevent ♥ ️, which we have for each other !! TO GOD !! #madamextheatre #farewell #laperouseparis pic.twitter.com/e3FfukrBUO

– Madonna (@Madonna) March 11, 2020

Madge affected by the injury have been shown early, and its end date in Paris were eliminated after the French government banned public gatherings of more than 1000 people.

pearl jam

(1/10) as a resident of the city of Seattle, we have been hit hard, and became convinced of how quickly these catastrophic situations can escalate. School our children close together with universities and businesses. pic.twitter.com/SRcZasIVsk

– Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) March 10, 2020

Icons Grunge Pearl Jam postponed tour of North America, which was to begin on March 18 in Toronto. The show will be postponed to a later date. “As a resident of downtown Seattle, we have been hit hard and have witnessed first-hand how soon these catastrophic situations can escalate,” – he said in a statement frontman Eddie Veder.

poppy

I woke up so boring that you need to move on the European Union because of how much there is a crown. 😩 But I’ll be back as quickly with a fury that can not keep 🔥

– Mack (@poppy) March 11, 2020

Poppy American singer postponed the UK and European travel tour “I DISAGREE”. Dates are to begin March 12 in Manchester.

Bombay Bicycle Club

pic.twitter.com/Wjk0nO7Nuj

– Bombay Bicycle Club (@BombayBicycle) March 11, 2020

Recently reunited heroes Indy stopped his EU tour, but said fans that “working on a permutation of the following year.”

My chemical romance

pic.twitter.com/FcTcHmruBN

– My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) March 12, 2020

The first meeting of the group in Japan were transferred. MCR were to appear at festivals and Download Dirty Honey in the country at the end of March. In a statement, they said that “the work on the revision of the show and try to report them quickly.” Since then, teams have canceled their performances in Australia and New Zealand.

bikini Kill

Important Update: pic.twitter.com/YbN07wpFZo

– Kill Bikini (@theebikinikill) March 11, 2020

Reunion “riot grrrl” postponed their upcoming shows in the US and Canada after karanavirusa flash. “We are very seriously the health and safety of our fans, the crew and the opening bands, and given the situation in Seattle, as well as the lack of information about the actual level of contamination of surrounding areas does not make sense for us to go forward with any of the shows in the region” – said in a statement.

Torres

I ask for help, returning home, guys. I collect my penny has earned on booking air flight times for your group. Thanks in advance. I have never experienced anything like it. Be well all Xxhttps: //t.co/9qmW79IKEv

– TORRES (@torreslovesyou) March 12, 2020

After Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from Europe to the United States, Torres left to abandon the rest of the European tour and to find the means to return home before the ban came to 13 March.

who

View this post in Instagram

After serious consideration, with great regret, the WHO has postponed his tour of the UK, due to begin next Monday, March 16 in Manchester at the Manchester Arena and will end at Wembley SSE Arena April 8. Safety fans primary and taking into account the situation that develops from the coronavirus, a group considered that they have no choice but to postpone the performance. The date will be postponed to next year. All tickets will be awarded. Singer Roger Daltrey assures fans that the show “will certainly take place, and this may be the last time we did a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, because the show will be fantastic.” Pete Townshend said: “We have not received such a decision easily, but, given the problems relating to public meetings, we could not go forward.” He added that “if a fan caught Coronavirus WHO concert, it would be too much.” Unfortunately, the WHO also will not be able to appear at the Royal Albert Hall on March 28 in the framework of the annual teen concert against cancer, but intends to move the show as the following news: March 16 – March 18 Manchester Arena – Arena Dublin on 3 March 21 March – Newcastle metro radio – Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena March 25 – Leeds First direct Arena March 28 – London’s royal Albert Hall (teenage cancer trust) March 30 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, April 1 – Birmingham, resorts World Arena, April 3 – Nottingham Motapoynt -Arena 6 April – Liverpool M & S Bank Arena April 8 – London SSE Wembley Arena

Record that has divided The Who (@officialthewho) March 12, 2020 at 4:44 AM PDT

The legendary rock band postponed touring in the UK, which was to begin on March 16 in Manchester, and included a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall in aid of Teenage Cancer.

Avril Lavigne

IMPORTANT ANANTSA TOUR pic.twitter.com/LpMijo8AsG

– Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) March 12, 2020

Lavigne has canceled a tour of Europe and the UK, scheduled for March and April after the US government ban on the trip. “My main concern is still – your health and safety, and I want to come back at another time, when all will be able to enjoy the show without any problems,” – she wrote in Instagram.

All tours are advertised nation

It is reported that the promoters of “Live Nation” set aside all tours, they are working after coronavirus outbreak. This includes impressions similar to Billy Eylish, Post Malone, tool and influence the show Live Nation in the United States and abroad. It is reported that the ban applies to the rest of March, a decision should be reviewed at the beginning of April.

disclosure of information

Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are unable to play all upcoming DJs, which are scheduled for March and April in the United States. We believe that the best way to move all of these club sets, if we can correctly play them …

1/2 pic.twitter.com/Vlf8tfFsOe

– Disclosures (@disclosure) March 10, 2020

Lawrence Brothers are going to go on a di zheynavy tour of the UK, Europe and the United States, which began in London on March 13th. Now they canceled those dates, promising “to transfer all these club sets, if we can play. Correct them.”

Pixie

Important – message to our fans in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth. pic.twitter.com/8fiLeHspqh

– PIXIES (@PIXIES) March 12, 2020

Legends of the alt-rock was at the center of the Australian tour, but now they have spent the rest of its shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth. “It was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority,” – said in a statement.

They could be giants

We moved a few shows! pic.twitter.com/PRx0pOryqn

– They might be giants (@tmbg) March 11, 2020

The US team had run a series of concerts on the east coast of the US on March 13, but announced that the date will take place in September and December. Concert installation in late April and May, according to the planned stay in the moment.

Adam Green

Former musician “Moldy Peaches” was forced to cancel his date in the United States. “We would like for us to continue to go, but karanavirus leaves us no choice but to do what we think is right,” – he wrote on Instagram.

Carlos Santana

President of his management company said it “deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstances” in the UK and Europe. Now, in June to begin a tour of music in North America.

underworld

https://t.co/DSOS8USnZQ pic.twitter.com/pSC6XsUMSJ

– Underworld (@underworldlive) March 11, 2020

Duet “Born slipki” moved their shows in Norway and Denmark and the “work with promoters to postpone the date of the first safe opportunity.” To date, nothing has been mentioned, whether their first North American show continued in 2015 as planned in May.

Iggy Pop

Legend of the punk was written for performance in France, but now she suffered most of the dates. The owners of tickets to concerts in Montpellier and Besançon will be returned.

action Bronsana

OK SO MY TOUR MUST carriageway. IM SORRY, but this world – you can hold, I just did not know how to cope with anything, if they cancel @TeamKhabib @TonyFergusonXT AND SIMPLE. I ZAPRAVCHAV MY THAT BYLSYA VASAM GUCHAGA. More Information I love you all.

– * Only for Dolphin * (@ActionBronson) March 12, 2020

ALL WHAT NORMALIZATSYI BUDATS review. Ilya NAVUCHATSSYA BE FOR THE YEAR put on the bottom, and when you have the best version of Bronson.

– * Only for Dolphin * (@ActionBronson) March 12, 2020

Rapper moved his tour of North America, but promised that “everything will be transferred when all is normalized.” “I’m going to train, when will that day come, and when it will start to see a better version Bronsana”, – he said on Twitter.

Chelsea Wolfe

View this post in Instagram

Quietly crying in the airport when I leave in Berlin, his crew, gear, merch, stage craft and the bus behind. unfortunately I had to cancel / postpone her tour due to increasingly stringent restrictions on the collection and the new restrictions on travel / misinformation. We were in Prague for several days, rehearsing and collected performance, and I was hoping to share it with you. Of course, I understand that at this time it is important for everyone to stay safe and healthy, and I hope you will understand and this decision. We adhere to it until it is dead and continue rounds ahead. 🤍🤍

Recording, distribution CHELSEA WOLFE (@cchelseawwolfe) March 12, 2020 at 12:25 AM PDT

European dates performers of the songs also came under new restrictions on travel between the continent and the United States. “We withstood it, we have not yet become unviable to continue to push forward,” – she said her fans in Instagram.

Jay Som

pic.twitter.com/SCLmU1uz3z

– Jay Som (@jaysomband) March 12, 2020

Musician from Los Angeles, confirmed that its European tour was postponed after the new Trump put ba tourism. “Tickets will be refunded at the point of sale, and I hope to return this year”, – she said in a statement.

Malumov

Colombian musician and employee Madonna canceled the remaining dates on the European stage of the World Tour in 2020: “I’m sad, but I’ll see you soon, and I hope that you will understand how I do it for the safety of all of you,” – he told fans.

TNGHT

The duo, consisting of Mohawk and Hudson Lounici, moved its date to July. “” Will they ever play live? “Is Kani their king-scorpion? Find out about it in the summer!” they wrote on Twitter.

Wilkie

Wilco tour dates following in Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Las Vegas and California tolerated.

– WILCO (@Wilco) March 12, 2020

Banda Jeff Tweedy moved its date of March and April in Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Las Vegas and California.

blood orange

View this post in Instagram

TOUR In my: I am a very heavy heart that the deposition of the remaining tour dates for the US and Canada. My priority here is that everyone felt safe on their shows, and, given the rapidly changing influx of information every day due COVID-19, I thought it best to move in the direction of safety. Refunds are available at point of purchase, and I am now looking to move the dates for those who would like to delay the tickets. Keep an eye out for when it might be. Thanks to my incredible team and the team for their participation in the work to achieve your dreams, and @Teishi for the discovery of the first two visits, we had to play in Atlanta. Sorry again, be safe and sensible, I hope to see you all soon x List migrated below dates: 3/13 – CHICAGO, IL – THE VIC THEATRE ❌ 3/14 – DETROIT, MI – HALL St. Andrew 3/16 – TORONTO, ON, CA – QUEEN ELIZABETH THEATRE❌ 3/18 – WASHINGTON, DC – LINCOLN THEATRE❌ 3/19 – BOSTON, MA – ROYALE❌ 3/20 – NEW YORK, NY – RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL❌

Record that has divided Blood Orange (@devhynes) March 12, 2020 at 9:05 AM PDT

Dev Hynes will no longer go to North America in March. “My priorities are to ensure that every person is always felt safe in my speeches Given the rapidly changing influx of information every day due COVID-19, it seemed to me that it is better to move in the direction of safety.”, – he wrote on Instagram.

Pussy Riot

on our tour health and safety reasons, be postponed. stay tuned for more news and be safe.

sending power to all those affected by the virus.

xx nd pic.twitter.com/7RxwrD9Fv1

– 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙 (@pussyrrriot) March 12, 2020

It is planned that the Russian punk outfits will begin the last tour of North America on March 12, but announced that the dates will be rescheduled.

message animals

It is sad to do it, but do it right! Everyone, please, be safe and take care of your health! We try to do the show in the future if the situation will be under control. Thank you for understanding, love and support ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ll3oFVnFxW

– Post Animal (@postanimalmusic) March 12, 2020

All the rest of US tour dates in the US, the Chicago Bar and Madison were canceled. “We hope that all of you will take care of themselves and others,” – they wrote on Twitter.

ATEEZ

ATINY in Europe!

Please read our announcement about the postponement to “ATEEZ Fellowship: treasure map in Europe.

#ATEEZinEurope pic.twitter.com/6a3CILC8y9

– MyMusicTaste (@_mymusictaste) March 11, 2020

Planned European tour K-pop group ATEEZ, including a stop in London SSE Wembley Arena, was withdrawn after the promoters MyMusicTaste “explored and exhausted all options and prevention measures.” The date will be moved soon.

seventeen

Semnyi light TOUR (ODE TO YOU) 취소 관련 공지 pic.twitter.com/ZikJvtzjAr

– 세븐틴 (SEMYATS) (@ pledis_17) February 9, 2020

Seventeen Pledis Entertainment has canceled a world tour, “Odeh to you” because karanavirusa flash. The tour began with a North American foot in January, but the following dates in Kuala Lumpur, Taipei and Europe were initiated shortly after the cases of the disease began to rise.

machine head

View this post in Instagram

Сміно

Tove Lo

Новы заказ

Марая Кэры

Воўчы парад

Выключыце яго

Белая змяя

Халид

Ciara

pic.twitter.com/3m3BJbXSZA

Ружы N ‘Roses

Ліам Галлахер

Так

Абнаўленне на The Format паказвае ад @sammeans і @ nateruessmusic… pic.twitter.com/t96NmQL84T

Пацалунак і Дэвід Лі Рот

Шэр

Circa выжыць

Крыс Стэплтан

Дэн + Шэй

Інструмент

Рыскі

Білі Эйліш

Дэфтоны

Важнае паведамленне адносна Аўстраліі і Новай Зеландыі. To view the complete statement, click here: https://t.co/LjILdHX7dK pic.twitter.com/zeQlueCQOM

— Deftones (@deftones) March 13, 2020

Following My Chemical Romance dropping out of Download Australia, the festival was cancelled along with Deftones’ own tour of Australia and New Zealand. “We understand the growing global situation and concern, and support whatever decisions need to be made, but we are committed to rescheduling our shows for alter in the year,” they said in a statement.

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio

pic.twitter.com/hZY7zaL5oW

— Alkaline Trio (@Alkaline_Trio) March 12, 2020

The two punk groups were set to tour together this spring but have now postponed their joint trek. “There is no place we would rather be than playing shows, however, it is reasonable to believe that large gatherings contribute to the spread of the virus,” they explained to fans.

Grouplove

We are living through this crazy, uncertain time right alongside all of you, and we’re just as concerned as everyone else is about making appropriate, responsible, and healthy decisions in order to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

— GROUPLOVE (@GROUPLOVE) March 12, 2020

The US group had planned to hit the road in support of their new album ‘Healer’, out March 13, but have now cancelled their plans. “We will do everything we can to reschedule these dates and are excited to see you on the road soon,” they said.

Mount Eerie

Bad news:

We are cancelling the Mount Eerie tour in April because of this global pandemic. We’ll try to reschedule it for the fall. Please everyone stay sane and alone.

— Phil Elverum (@PWElverum) March 13, 2020

Phil Elverum has confirmed Mount Eerie’s April tour has been cancelled because of the pandemic. Elverum is trying to reschedule the tour for autumn and told fans to “stay sane and alone”.

Stray Kids

Stray Kids(스트레이 키즈) World Tour ‘District 9 : Unlock’ in EUROPE 공연 취소 공지

Stray Kids World Tour ‘District 9 : Unlock’ in EUROPE Concert Cancellation Announcementhttps://t.co/DBlGgnSira

— Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids) March 10, 2020

The Korean boy band have cancelled their planned European leg of their ‘District 9: Unlock’ world tour. Shows in Japan have also been cancelled, while dates in Manila and Singapore are postponed.

Glass Animals

COVID-19

SF and Portland pic.twitter.com/GI9JrPsmNV

— Glass Animals (@GlassAnimals) March 12, 2020

Glass Animals are currently on the road in the US and have confirmed that their San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland shows on March 12, 14, and 15 have been cancelled.

Everglow

Important notice regarding #EVERGLOWinNJ and #EVERGLOWinLA pic.twitter.com/yIqrYo3yDv

— MyMusicTaste (@_mymusictaste) March 12, 2020

K-pop girl group Everglow have had their LA show at the Fonda cancelled. Their show at Jersey City’s White Eagle Hall will go ahead on March 13, but attendees will be required to apply hand sanitiser before entering the venue and are encouraged to wear face masks.

Papa Roach

pic.twitter.com/Q5d4D4gu4p

— Papa Roach (@paparoach) March 11, 2020

Papa Roach have confirmed that their shows in Paris, Tilburg, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, and Copenhagen have been cancelled by local authorities. “We are working with our team to reschedule these cities, but at the moment, nothing can be confirmed as the information is changing daily,” they told fans.

Pentatonix

#PTXTheWorldTour pic.twitter.com/uQPDjfIPwP

— Pentatonix (@PTXofficial) March 10, 2020

Texan a capella group Pentatonix have postponed their UK and Europe tour, with new dates in the works. Currently, their Californian dates in July are unaffected.

Mabel

😭 but safety first 💫 pic.twitter.com/AUgcUjnIpS

— Mabel (@Mabel) February 23, 2020

Mabel’s Milan show in February as cases in the country rose. “So sad to have to write this, but safety is the absolute priority here!” she told fans when breaking the news.

Foals

Japan update x pic.twitter.com/5hLIQ3gkkY

— FOALS (@foals) March 1, 2020

Foals were due to visit Japan in March, but decided to postpone the dates until later in the year after the coronavirus crisis reached the country.

Sam Fender

The Swiss government have cancelled all events over 1000 capacity due to the Corona Virus! Tomorrow’s Zurich show will now take place in September, all tickets remain valid x pic.twitter.com/rqCj0QaVr3

— Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) February 29, 2020

Sam Fender’s Zurich show was postponed after the Swiss government-imposed ban on gatherings of over 1000 people. The gig will now take place in September.

G(I)-DLE

The K-pop group’s first world tour was scheduled to begin in March, with shows planned in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. It and the girl group’s new album have now been postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances around the globe”.

Sløtface

💙 pic.twitter.com/EJyYEED93K

— SLØTFACE (@slotfaceband) March 12, 2020

Sløtface have announced they are rescheduling their upcoming UK and European tour, noting Norwegian citizens have “been urged by the government to not travel abroad”.

FESTIVALS

Cancelled or postponed

Ultra Music Festival

OFFICIAL NOTICE: pic.twitter.com/oIQwKXTiIw

— Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) March 6, 2020

The Miami bash was the first festival to be affected by coronavirus, with performances by the likes of Flume, Sofi Tukker, and Major Lazer scrapped. The festival has been postponed, with it potentially not returning until 2021.

SXSW

An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy

— SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020

The annual Austin festival was pulled over concerns about coronavirus a week before it was due to start. The cancellation has left many bands and artists affected, with showcases being organised to try and help reduce the impact on acts as much as possible.

Tallinn Music Week

The international new music festival and conference TMW is postponed until August. The new dates are 26 – 30 August.https://t.co/tEX8xh9rq6

— Tallinn Music Week (@TlnMusicWeek) March 10, 2020

The international new music festival and conference was due to take place in March but has now been rescheduled to August in the hopes the coronavirus outbreak will be under control by summer.

Coachella

pic.twitter.com/ppPdu7WX9b

– Coachella (@coachella) March 10, 2020

The double weekender desert festival was due to take place in April, but has now been moved to October. Travis Scott, Rage Against The Machine and Frank Ocean are still listed as headliners on the festival’s website.

Snowbombing

Following discussions with the Austrian authorities, it is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the cancellation of Snowbombing 2020. Click here to read our full statement and discover the next steps 👉 https://t.co/1EhBV1d3oh pic.twitter.com/5khaolz1jx

— Snowbombing (@Snowbombing) March 11, 2020

The Austrian festival was forced to cancel after the government placed a restriction on outdoor events above 500 people and indoor events above 100. Headliner Liam Gallagher said he was “gutted to have to cancel”.

C2C

pic.twitter.com/Ku44NigFrv

– Country2Country (@ C2Cfestival) March 12, 2020

Legs of the country music festival in London, Glasgow and Dublin have been postponed over the coronavirus crisis. Organisers have promised news on rescheduled dates “in the coming days”.

Melted Music Fest

The Columbus, Ohio event was due to see performances from the likes of Thee Oh Sees, Protomartyr and Twin Peaks, but has now been cancelled. Organisers are hoping to reschedule it.

Lollapalooza Argentina

The Argentinian leg of Perry Farrell’s global festival will now take place in the second half of the year, instead of its planned weekend of March 27-29. Guns N’ Roses, Travis Scott and The Strokes are currently scheduled to headline.

Tomorrowland Winter

In the beginning of February the build-up of Tomorrowland Winter 2020 in Alpe d’Huez started. Today, it is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that the French Government has decided to cancel this year’s edition (March 14 -21): info & updates: https://t.co/lyjg3dBqMg pic.twitter.com/brE0xRKAX3

— Tomorrowland Winter (@TMLwinter) March 5, 2020

The EDM festival was due to take over the Alpe d’hues grand domaine Ski in France from March 14 to 21, with the likes of Afrojack and Steve Aoki on the bill. The festival is now cancelled with ticketholders offered refunds and discounts on tickets for future editions.

Treefort Music Fest

📣 TREEFORT MUSIC FEST 2020 WILL NOW TAKE PLACE SEPTEMBER 23rd-27th 📣

— Treefort Music Fest (@treefortfest) March 11, 2020

The five-day festival was scheduled to bring the likes of Chromatics, Japanese Breakfast, and Omar Apollo to Boise, Idaho on March 25-29, but has now been postponed to September.

Big Ears Festival

It has become clear that we must cancel Big Ears 2020, scheduled for the weekend of Thursday, March 26 thru Sunday, March 29. Read the full statement here: https://t.co/yyOeqgzE38 pic.twitter.com/upS72Paq78

— Big Ears Festival (@BigEarsFestival) March 11, 2020

The line-up for the Tennessee event boasted artists including Kim Gordon, Thundercat, and Damo Suzuki, but will not go ahead in 2020. Ticketholders can get a full refund or turn their purchase into a tax-deductible donation.

Stagecoach

pic.twitter.com/GtHyxjxnxo

— Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) March 10, 2020

Coachella’s sister festival was meant to bring some of the biggest names in country music to Indio, California at the end of April. Like Coachella, though, it has now been rescheduled to October.

Days Of Summer Cruise Fest

After careful consideration of the health risks posed by the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Days Of Summer announces that its third annual hip-hop cruise and music festival, scheduled to embark from Miami on July 1st, 2020, will no longer occur. pic.twitter.com/DMkCpfBVV5

— Days of Summer Cruise Fest (@DOSCruiseFest) March 12, 2020

Setting sail from Miami on June 28 and travelling on to the Bahamas, this cruise festival would have seen stars like Post Malone, Lil Nas X and Cardi B taking to the seas. The next chance to step on board the festival boat will come in July 2021.

Download Australia

STATEMENT REGARDING DOWNLOAD AUSTRALIA 2020.https://t.co/qYylBNYZLM

— Download Festival Australia (@DownloadFestAU) March 12, 2020

Following My Chemical Romance cancelling their headline set at Download Australia, festival organisers released a statement confirming the whole festival is off. “Given that this announcement has come barely 7 days prior to Download Australia, we will not be able to secure an alternative headliner,” they wrote.

Still going ahead

Glastonbury

At present, the 50th anniversary of the iconic Worthy Farm festival is still on as planned. “As things stand, we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so,” organiser Emily Eavis wrote when announcing the first chunk of the line-up on March 12. “No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!”

Previously, Glastonbury’s Head Of Event Operations Adrian Coombs had given an update on the festival, saying the team was working “closely with all of the relevant agencies, including Public Health England and the NHS” and would “always review (their) plans as any circumstances change.”

Reading & Leeds

The twin festivals are currently set to go ahead as planned on August 28-30, according to organisers. “Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately,” an email newsletter told fans.

Field Day

The London festival is due to take place on July 11 in Meridian Water. According to Vice, the festival is set to go ahead at present. “We will continue to monitor the situation, adapt accordingly should this change and keep our customers updated,” a spokesperson told the publication.

Latitude

Latitude 2020 is proceeding as planned, and we are excited to welcome everyone to the event in July. Safety of our artists, fans, and staff is always our top priority and planned for accordingly.

— Latitude Festival (@LatitudeFest) March 5, 2020

The Suffolk festival is set to see Haim, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers headline between July 16-19. On their official Twitter page, organisers replied to one concerned fan, saying: “Latitude 2020 is proceeding as planned, and we are excited to welcome everyone to the event in July. Safety of our artists, fans, and staff is always our top priority and planned for accordingly.”

Isle Of Wight Festival

A statement on the Isle Of Wight Festival website assures festival-goers the event is currently scheduled to happen as planned. “Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors, is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately,” it reads.

Download

Hi Max, Download 2020 is proceeding as planned, and we are excited to welcome everyone to the event in June. Safety of our artists, fans, and staff is always our top priority and planned for accordingly. Please find more info on our website. https://t.co/XWIsvCmaYw

— Download Festival (@DownloadFest) March 11, 2020

The annual rock festival is also set to continue as usual at the moment according to a reply to a fan on Twitter. Organisers said they were “closely monitoring official guidance from the World Health Organisation, Public Health England, UK Government, local public health authorities and are working with event promoters and organisers as information evolves.”

Wireless

Wireless Festival 2020 is proceeding as planned, and we are excited to welcome everyone to the event in 16 weeks. Safety of our artists, fans, and staff is always our top priority and planned for accordingly.

— Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) March 12, 2020

The London festival is currently set to take place between July 3-5 with headliners A$AP Rocky, Skepta, and Meek Mill. There are currently no changes to those plans according to a post on the festival’s Twitter page.

Camp Bestival

A spokesperson for the festival told Vice the event would be “proceeding as planned”.

The Great Escape

The Brighton multi-venue festival is due to kick off on May 13. A post on the festival’s website reads: “At this time, all shows and events are going ahead as planned. Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately.”

Desert Stars

Southern California’s Desert Stars festival has been postponed until September. Mercury Rev, Ringo Deathstarr and more are set to perform.

Winter Music Conference

pic.twitter.com/Zimny2GK3S

— Winter Music Conference (@WMCtweets) March 9, 2020

Florida’s Winter Music Conference, which was due to begin on March 16, has been axed after the state’s governor declared a public health emergency. The festival will be rescheduled, according to organisers.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Rodeo was set to see performances from the likes of Lizzo, Gwen Stefani and Chris Stapleton, but was ordered to close down by the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department.

Lollapalooza Chile

Like Lollapalooza Argentina, the Chile leg of the festival has also been postponed until the second half of the year. Guns N’ Roses, Travis Scott and The Strokes were also due to headline.

Dark Mofo

Australia’s Dark Mofo has been cancelled in a pre-emptive move designed to keep organisers and local government’s losses to a minimum.

OTHER EVENTS AND VENUE CLOSURES

World Tour Bushfire Relief Concert

Australia: Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show.

— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2020

The Melbourne benefit gig was pulled after headliner Miley Cyrus pulled out. “I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew,” she told fans on Twitter, promising to make a donation to help the victims of the Australian bushfires. Lil Nas X and The Veronicas were amongst those also set to perform.

Bans Off My Body

The New York benefit event was due to play host to former Hole bandmates Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur’s live reunion on March 14. The fundraiser has now been cancelled, with organisers saying they had “already begun work on rescheduling the event”.

Berghain

The famous Berlin nightclub will shut its doors for over a month due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus. At present, it is scheduled to reopen on April 20.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony

Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G., and T-Rex were all due to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on May 2. However, the organisation have confirmed the ceremony will now rescheduled for later in the year.

Chase Center

San Francisco’s Chase Center will not hold any concerts through March 21. Any scheduled events, including Tame Impala and Post Malone, have been cancelled or postponed.

U Street Music Hall, 9:30 Club, the Anthem, Lincoln Theatre

After advice from DC Health, a number of venues in Washington D.C. have postponed their planned events until April.

All venues over 500 capacity in New York

Governor Cuomo has introduced a ban on gatherings over 500 people across New York state from March 13 onwards, affecting shows at the likes of Brooklyn Steel, Music Hall Of Williamsburg, Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, Terminal 5, and more.