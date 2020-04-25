Each episode of Scrubs will soon air on All 4

All 4, upon request of Channel 4 streaming service, announced that they would soon be offering every episode of the much-loved medical comedy Scrubs.

The show, created by Bill Lawrence and starring Zack Breff in the role of Dr. John J. Dorian originally ran for nine seasons between 2001 and 2010, broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK.

Each of the show’s 182 episodes will air on the streaming platform next Friday (May 1), thanks to a new deal from Walt Disney Company.

It’s very interesting that we can revive the former stone of Channel 4 programming when Scrubs goes all out for all 4, “said Nick Lee, Head of Acquisition Series.

Zack Breff, Sarah Hulk, and Donald Fison in Scrubs CREDIT: Getty Image

“This will be the first time all nine seasons will be available on All 4, so we can’t wait to relive some of the show’s best moments, and the theme of the” I’m Not Superman “tune goes through our heads for the next few months!”

In the final season, there was a major overhaul of the acting show, most of the regular characters in the series departed and the place of transition from the Sacred Heart Hospital to medical school.

Also known as “Scrubs: Med School”, the final season received mixed reviews and the show was canceled shortly.

Recently, Breff and compatriot Donald Fyson, who played Christopher Turk, played roles with other actors to play screen health workers for a video that paid tribute to medical professionals.

The video was organized and presented by former Olivia Wilde, and featured Sandra O, Julian Margulis and Neil Patrick Harris, who reprized roles in House and E.R.