Eagle County submits emergency statement after coronavirus case confirmed – Up News Info – Up News Info

Eagle County filed an emergency statement for local disaster before the state after a 50-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Saturday.

The statement, which is administrative, is aimed at raising funds and resources from state and federal governments, according to Eagle County in a news release. The statement is scheduled to last until Thursday.

County commissioners will review the statement Tuesday and determine whether it should be extended.

“While there are likely to be more cases of COVID-19 in Eagle County, the statement does not mean we think our community is less safe than anywhere else, affected by the virus,” said Kathy Chandler-Henry the president of the Commission. “This is just another tool to help our response.”

The state has eight confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. On Saturday, the state laboratory conducted 44 additional tests, but no new cases were reported.

For more information about the virus, call 1-877-462-2911 or for updates on the Eagle County response, visit www.ecemergency.org.