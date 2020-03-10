Eagle ladies see their period arrive to an close at Significant Sky match

March 9, 2020 7:05 PM

Keith Osso

Posted: March 9, 2020 7:05 PM

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All legal rights reserved. This materials could not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed devoid of prior authorization.Japanese Washington females tumble to Northern Colorado

BOISE, Idaho – The Jap Washington University women’s basketball crew battled until the stop, but its 2019-20 time arrived to a shut these days (March 9) in the opening spherical of the Major Sky Convention Championships guiding the palms of Portland Condition, 83-70.

Four scored in double figures, led by a job-superior 20 factors from freshman Kennedy Dickie. Grace Kirscher (17), Bella Cravens (14) and Jenna Dick (12), also scored in double figures, although Cravens and Dickie finished with seven rebounds every single.

The Eagles built 11 3-ideas and only committed 6 turnovers to Portland State’s 14.

“Portland State deserves a good deal of credit score, they truly shot the ball effectively currently and experienced a good recreation strategy. Desirae Hansen played seriously properly and shot the ball nicely currently. I was proud of our staff and for our struggle, we struggled the first quarter and just arrived out restricted. As the video game bought heading, we loosened up and got items heading offensively,” said head coach Wendy Schuller. “It’s rough, we’re asking a great deal of kids to play a large amount of minutes to be equipped to hold their depth and concentrate on the defensive end even though you are working the floor making an attempt to make points materialize. We just arrived up small.”

Portland Point out discovered its momentum first, applying an 8- run to consider an early 8-2 direct. One more 6- operate from the Vikings late in the quarter gave them a 25-14 guide following the stop of the substantial-scoring opening interval. Jap Washington was reliable from the field, shooting 50 % in general driving 8 factors from Grace Kirscher.

The Eagles received off to a sluggish start out in the 2nd quarter, as they did not make a subject target till the 6:18 mark as Portland Condition constructed a 35-15 direct. Japanese Washington then employed 6-straight factors to minimize their deficit to 41-28 and compelled a PSU timeout. The operate grew to 9- soon after the timeout and the Eagles were being able to arrive inside 10 details and trailed Portland Point out 42-31 at the half. Kennedy Dickie exploded for 8 factors in the course of the quarter, giving herself 10 heading in to the locker space.

Equally teams traded baskets early, right until Portland Point out made use of an 8- run to pull in advance 55-35 for their greatest direct of the working day. That is when Kirscher obtained items likely, responding with a 7- operate of her have to lower into the Viking direct, 55-42. The operate sparked a 15-2 Jap Washington operate around 3:53 to put the Eagles back inside single digits, 57-50. Eastern Washington shot 52.6 per cent from the area (10-19), outscoring the Vikings 23-19, to path just 61-54 heading into the remaining quarter.

With 6:34 on the clock and down 66-58, Dickie built a three-pointer to put the Eagles within 5 details, 66-61. Portland State’s guide stretched back again out to 10 with 4:32 remaining, but Dickie was there once more, draining a different 3-pointer to make it a 73-68 score with 3:41 left in favor of the Vikings. But that would wind up getting the ultimate industry purpose of the contest for Jap Washington, as PSU outscored EWU 12-2 in the ultimate minutes en route to the 83-70 victory.

EWU Athletics