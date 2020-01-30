Eagles RB Miles Sanders will host the youth football camp at Harrisburg’s Bishop McDevitt High School on May 23

HARRISBURG – Former Penn State and the current Philadelphia Eagles who support Miles Sanders will host his first youth soccer camp at Bishop McDevitt High School this spring.

The camp is open to boys and girls of all levels from 6 to 16 years old and takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 23.

Throughout the day, Sanders and other coaches will give campers practical instructions on what the camp organizer, Flex Work Sports, calls “entertaining, energetic, and positive surroundings”.

All participants are grouped by age to ensure an adequate level of competitions and instructions, the organizers said. Each camper also receives a limited-edition camp t-shirt, a photo with Sanders and take-away items from the camp sponsors.

Sanders will be on site to run the camp, along with local school coaches and the Youth League.

Registration and further information can be found at www.flexworksports.com

40.274852

-76.791511

,