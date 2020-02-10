Eagles start Hotel California tour in style with epic set list

Eagles kicked off their Hotel California tour in style with a hit set at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena this weekend.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill are on the road for two nights in every city they visit – and fans in Atlanta were given a real treat when the band entered the stage with a 32-sung set on Friday night.

They started playing their album Hotel California from 1976 for a second set with songs like Take It Easy, Take It To The Limit, Tequila Sunrise, The Boys of Summer and Heartache Tonight.

They then returned to the stage for four encores in the form of Rocky Mountain Way, Desperado, and The Long Run – ending with a reprise from Hotel California.

View the full Friday night set list below.

Eagles’ next stop on the tour will be in New York later this week, where they will play two nights at Madison Square Garden on Friday and Saturday nights.

After the run, the band returns to the Atlantic for two shows at Wembley Stadium in London on August 29 and 30 – their only European concerts in 2020.

Last year Eagles was named as one of the best musical earners of 2019, with a $ 100 million band.

Eagles: Atlanta’s State Farm Arena: 7 February 2020

1. Hotel California

2. New child in the city

3. Life In The Fast Lane

4. Wasted time

5. Wasted Time (Reprise)

6. Victim of love

7. Beautiful girls in a row

8. Try again and keep again

9. The last resort

10. Seven Bridges Road

11. Take it easy

12. One of these nights

13. Bring it to the limit

14. Tequila Sunrise

15. Witchy Woman

16. In the city

17. I can’t tell you why

18. Lyin’s eyes

19. Best Of My Love

20. Peaceful Easy Feeling

21. Love will keep us alive

22. Walk away

23. Those shoes

24. Life has been good

25. Summer boys

26. Funk # 49

27. Already gone

28. Heartache tonight

29. Rocky Mountain Way

30. Desperado

31. The long term

32. Hotel California (Reprise)