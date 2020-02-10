Eagles start Hotel California tour in style with epic set list

Eagles kicked off their Hotel California tour in style with a hit set at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena this weekend.
Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill are on the road for two nights in every city they visit – and fans in Atlanta were given a real treat when the band entered the stage with a 32-sung set on Friday night.
They started playing their album Hotel California from 1976 for a second set with songs like Take It Easy, Take It To The Limit, Tequila Sunrise, The Boys of Summer and Heartache Tonight.
They then returned to the stage for four encores in the form of Rocky Mountain Way, Desperado, and The Long Run – ending with a reprise from Hotel California.
View the full Friday night set list below.
Eagles’ next stop on the tour will be in New York later this week, where they will play two nights at Madison Square Garden on Friday and Saturday nights.
After the run, the band returns to the Atlantic for two shows at Wembley Stadium in London on August 29 and 30 – their only European concerts in 2020.
Last year Eagles was named as one of the best musical earners of 2019, with a $ 100 million band.
Eagles: Atlanta’s State Farm Arena: 7 February 2020
1. Hotel California
2. New child in the city
3. Life In The Fast Lane
4. Wasted time
5. Wasted Time (Reprise)
6. Victim of love
7. Beautiful girls in a row
8. Try again and keep again
9. The last resort
10. Seven Bridges Road
11. Take it easy
12. One of these nights
13. Bring it to the limit
14. Tequila Sunrise
15. Witchy Woman
16. In the city
17. I can’t tell you why
18. Lyin’s eyes
19. Best Of My Love
20. Peaceful Easy Feeling
21. Love will keep us alive
22. Walk away
23. Those shoes
24. Life has been good
25. Summer boys
26. Funk # 49
27. Already gone
28. Heartache tonight
29. Rocky Mountain Way
30. Desperado
31. The long term
32. Hotel California (Reprise)