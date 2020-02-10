Ealing advisers elected Conservative MPs outside London expected to resign, chief says

Head of Council Ealing calls on two councilors to resign after winning seats in the House of Commons in the December general election.

Conservative MPs Joy Morrissey and Alex Stafford are still councilors at Ealing, although they were elected MPs in seats outside London.

Cllr Morrissey, a councilor at Hanger Hill, won the seat in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, for the Conservatives of Dominic Grieve.

Cllr Stafford represents Ealing Broadway as well as the member for Rother Valley in Yorkshire.

Cllr Morrissey has declared to Parliament in the members’ financial interests register that she will do 15 hours of board work per week, while Cllr Stafford has committed only 10 hours a month to his board duties.

The staff member missed a meeting of the board review committee he was to chair in January and had to be replaced by his vice-chair.

Meanwhile, in Rother Valley, 250 km from Ealing, a letter from a voter in the Rotherham Advertiser indicated that Cllr Stafford had not made a commitment to live in Rother Valley while representing the region.

While MPs have no obligation to live in their ridings, most choose to live in or near the region they represent.

The same issue of the Rotherham Advertiser made the headlines: “A member denies greedy eagerness for his role as advisor.”

Julian Bell, chief executive of Ealing, wants two councilors to step down so new members can be elected

Labor Councilor Julian Bell, Labor Leader of the Ealing Council, said: “Alex Stafford and Joy Morrissey should have resigned from their positions as Ealing Councilors as soon as they were elected as members of the constituencies outside Ealing.

“I was particularly shocked to find that Alex Stafford has committed to spending a meager 10 hours a month working for Ealing residents.

“This equates to around £ 150 an hour, if he takes the trouble to show up! Stafford has already effectively abandoned the oversight committee he chairs and receives a stipend, leaving his Labor vice president to take on this role .

“The residents of Ealing deserve better than the absent Conservative councilors who take the public money. Members Morrissey and Stafford must resign immediately and let the local people elect new representatives who are truly committed to Ealing. “

At a plenary council meeting on December 17 – where the two new Conservative MPs were absent – Cllr Bell called on the two to resign so that new candidates could be elected to properly represent the residents of Ealing.

The absence of Cllr Stafford was noted in the minutes of a review meeting, “The committee noted its concerns regarding the fact that the chair of panel 4 (leisure) had not engaged in the work of the panel, which meant that the vice-president had to replace him. “

