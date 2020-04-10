Ealing coronavirus: Auto parks at Ealing green spaces shut ahead of lender holiday just after some people disregard social distancing policies

Patrols at parks are currently being ramped up although car parks at inexperienced spaces are staying shut to end individuals disregarding social distancing measures forward of the Easter bank holiday getaway weekend.

Ealing Council has introduced car or truck parks at Gunnersbury Park, Ealing Central Sports Ground, Pitshanger Park and Northala Fields between others will be closed so that only nearby people today can continue on to exercising at the outside spaces.

Six parking officers are also getting drafted in to assist with the patrols of the borough’s 146 parks.

People are being warned not to get in teams, sunbathe, have picnics or barbecues despite the sunny weather, and continue to stick to the social distancing rules.

The crackdown will come immediately after some park people have been ignoring the principles, in accordance to council leader Julian Bell.

The civic main also reported on Sunday, April 5, that 400 warnings experienced been specified out by law enforcement on Saturday (April 4) across the borough.

On additional measures in advance of the bank getaway, cllr Bell claimed: “It is vitally significant that everybody follows these guidelines and ensure they do their section to end the distribute of Covid-19.

“It could seem to be tempting to head to your area park in the coming times, but I would check with you to consider and not do that unless of course you seriously, truly need to.

“Ealing has already obtained just one of the maximum an infection rates for COVID-19. We need to have to safeguard our NHS so that it can glance following the most susceptible.

“I would question you to use your own gardens if you have them and test to keep at residence but, if you truly feel you have to have to go out, then comply with the social distancing pointers, act responsibly and don’t do nearly anything that would bring about this virus to unfold.

“I know that for some the borough’s parks are the only ‘gardens’ they have and I want them to be equipped to use these spaces securely. And I would like to thank those people that have been observing the social distancing regulations. But the behaviour of some park consumers, usually means we are having to shut the automobile parks that provide parks and open up areas in the borough.

He included: “Short-phrase sacrifices will consequence in extended term gains – so you should, notice social distancing, use our open areas sensibly, and let’s keep secure, remain property and help save lives.”

As of Wednesday, April 8, 533 people in Ealing have been confirmed to have coronavirus.

