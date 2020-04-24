Earl Sweatshirt drops new song “Whole World” featuring Maxo

Earl “Sweatshirt” has shared his first single of the year, releasing the track “Whole World” today (April 24). It features the Los Angeles rapper Max, who released the album “LIL BIG MAN” last year.

Listen to the new track below:

The psychedelic slow burner “All the World” was created by “The Alchemist”, a frequent collaborator who worked on Earl Sweatshirt songs “Mtomb”, “45” and “Uncle Al”.

This is the first song Earl threw out of last year’s unexpected Feet of Clay EP, a seven-track project that the rapper called “a collection of observations and feelings recorded during the death of a little empire.”

This is one of two new tracks from “The Count” that will appear in the luxury vinyl release “Feet of Clay”, due out June 26 via Tan Cressida / Warner.

NME called the “Feet of Clay” four stars, and reviewer Dhruva Balram announced the release of “a gentle reflection of the psyche of the graph.”

However, this year is the first new song by his own Earl, this is not the first time he has popped up late. Earlier this week, he appeared on Mirage, a track by Michigan artist Quelly Chris, who also featured Denmark Vessie, Big Sen and Meryl Garbus.

Last month, Earl performed a remix of Drakeo the Ruler and “Greedo” Ion Rap Beef, a song originally featured on the free Drakeo mixtape Drakeo.