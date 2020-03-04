[early-biden-wins-in-delegate-loaded-va-and-nc-demonstrate-strength-of-southern-base]

Previous Vice President Joe Biden was rapidly declared the winner of the two of the most delegate-loaded states voting on Super Tuesday, Virginia and North Carolina. Both of those victories showed the strength of his candidacy in the South and the energy he’d attained from a terrific 7 days.

The two wins for Biden, some of the earliest states introduced out of the 15 “Super Tuesday” territories to vote, in substantial portion echo his landslide victory in South Carolina. In every single contest, a large portion of the African American voter base backed Biden in addition to the vast the vast majority of more mature voters, who turned out stronger than their younger, Sanders-supporting counterparts.

When polls shut at 7 p.m. in Virginia, exit surveys right away indicated the previous vice president had won by a great deal. Biden looked very likely to select up a wholesome plurality of North Carolina’s 110 delegates when the exit polling details was released a 50 percent hour later on.

“Not only is Biden executing really very well in Northern Virginia, he’s carrying out actually very well all above the state,” Kyle Kondik, running editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, the e-newsletter from the College of Virginia’s Middle for Politics, explained to TPM.

“Really, the only places that Sanders looks to be carrying are some of the school cities.”

In addition to a string of endorsements from candidates who’d dropped out of the race — Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), previous South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and previous Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) all endorsed Biden Monday — Biden scored a tone-environment victory in South Carolina Saturday.

“Virginia has individuals comparable demographics to South Carolina, you have a lot of black voters, but you also have a lot of greater-money suburban voters, and these are the sort of votes who genuinely went hard for Biden in South Carolina,” Sean McElwee, executive director of the progressive think tank Knowledge for Progress, advised TPM in advance of Tuesday’s success.

Biden carried a variety of diverse demographics in Virginia, apart from Sanders’ core constituency of youthful voters. Kondik noted that the previous vice president carried white voters without the need of college or university degrees, which he didn’t regulate to do in South Carolina.

“That possibly tells us some thing very good for Biden about some of the other southern states that are not as upscale and not as assorted as Virginia is — Arkansas, Tennessee and Oklahoma,” Kondik reported. “The night’s off to a true superior get started for Biden.”