Early Houston Texans Super Bowl odds for the 2020 season

The offseason is here for the Houston Texans, but it’s never too early to see Super Bowl odds for the 2020 NFL season.

The Houston Texans 2019 NFL season could have been better and much worse. A lot has been learned, accomplished and lost, but now is the time to prepare for offseason 2020 and start where it is better than the early Super Bowl odds.

According to The Action Network, the futures odds for the Texans are +3000 to become Super Bowl champions for the 2020 season, while other teams in the league with +3000 futures odds are rivals Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and AFC South are the Indianapolis Colts. For the rest of the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans are at +2500 and the Jacksonville Jaguars are at +5000.

The current favorites for the Super Bowl are the new champions, Kansas City Chiefs with +500 and the San Francisco 49ers with +600, who were runners-up last season.

If the Texans are +3000, that seems about right since they are not at the level of the two teams that were just starting out as a total franchise in the Super Bowl.

In addition, some Texans players – such as quarterback Deshaun Watson and left tackle Laremy Tunsil – have not yet signed long-term contracts. from the field.

Add to this the fact that it is very difficult for the AFC to not only make the playoffs, but to move forward once they qualify. The Texans have proven this this season and in previous seasons, as they have never crossed the AFC division round at the playoffs. In addition, the Texans always had to play in the wildcard round.

As we all know, the Texans haven’t won a Super Bowl since their first game in 2002, but with players like the above-mentioned Watson and Tunsil as well as long-range receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the defensive end of J.J. Watt, the Texans have star power and talent to achieve the greatest victory of all.

That means that to be a well-oiled machine as a whole team, more depth and talent must be added to the pass rush and the secondary. Defense needs work, and Texans need to further strengthen the offensive line, and they are not prepared for a long-term withdrawal.

Head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien must be under pressure to win, and winning the 2020 Super Bowl at +3000 should not do him any good, as chances for the early Super Bowl are slim not for the Texans to become champions at the end of next season.