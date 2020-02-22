[early-intention-assists-chivas-scrape-by-ten-gentleman-tijuana]

J.J. Macias (appropriate) embraces Uriel Antuna as Isaac Brizuela (still left) and Alexis Vega join in the celebration after Macías scored against Tijuana. (Photo by Gonzalo Gonzalez/Jam Media/Getty Photos)

Guadalajara took stress off embattled mentor Luis Fernando Tena with a really hard-fought win on the road to conclude a five-game winless streak.

The Chivas halted their absolutely free-slide many thanks to an early objective and a questionable crimson-card final decision that compelled Tijuana to chase the video game for a lot more than 70 minutes. In spite of participating in a male down, the Xolos twice skipped out on the equalizer.

Early on, Chivas proper again Jesús Sánchez pressured a turnover then sent a correctly weighted go by way of the defense that winger Uriel Antuna chased down before a person-touching a pinpoint go across the face of objective to J.J. Macías racing down the remaining channel. Macías poked it house to give Guadalajara a one- guide at the three-minute mark.

The play served as redemption for Antuna who was booed by the residence enthusiasts last weekend immediately after squandering two crystal clear scoring likelihood in the club’s two-1 reduction to Cruz Azul.

Fifteen minutes later, Xolos winger Mauro Lainez experimented with to obtain a bouncing ball just Sánchez raced in to head it distinct. Sánchez achieved the ball just as Lainez’s boot slammed into his forehead. Ref Marco Antonio Ortiz properly whistled the foul but was summoned for a online video booth evaluation following which he identified that Lainez deserved a crimson card. It was a harsh decision.

The Chivas could have place the sport away but Tijuana fought tooth and nail to stay in the video game, even though quite a few of ref Ortiz’s calls (and non-calls) went in opposition to the Xolos.

In the second 50 %, Nacho Rivero lined up a 25-meter no cost kick from straight out in front. His ideal-footed blast clanged off the crossbar and as the Chivas scrambled to clear the ball, Miguel Ponce steamrolled Leandro González in the box.

Sad to say, Bryan Angulo missed the ensuing penalty kick when his shot ricocheted off the within of the still left submit. The Chivas were being ready to see the recreation out right after that scare, but coach Tena can’t be also happy that his team pretty much gave up a late guide irrespective of obtaining a man edge.

The earn – the first for Guadalajara in Tijuana due to the fact 2011 – was just the next of the time for the Chivas (two-three-two, nine factors) and they climbed into 8th spot pending the weekend outcomes. Tijuana remains mired in 15th spot with a one-3-three report.