early-outcomes-demonstrate-dyer-primary-janz-for-fresno-mayoral-major

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Early outcomes on Tuesday evening confirmed former Fresno Police Main Jerry Dyer with a direct about Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz in the Fresno mayoral most important.

With 43,489 votes counted, Dyer qualified prospects with 59.47% of the vote. Janz is in next with 32.19%, foremost Richard B. Renteria, Invoice Gates, Floyd D. Harris Jr., Nickolas Wildstar and Brian E. Jefferson.

The Fresno mayoral main will come to a decision which two candidates will be represented in the November general election for mayor. If a candidate earns 50% additionally one vote or additional in the main, they’re going to be elected mayor.

