[early-outcomes-demonstrate-incumbent-rudy-salas-forward-in-32nd-assembly-district]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Rudy Salas was ahead of challenger Todd Cotta to keep his 32nd Assembly District seat, according to early effects.

Salas gained 51.four percent of the vote with 114 of 269 precincts reporting. Cotta experienced 48.six percent.

In Kern County, Salas had a large direct of 66.91 percent to 33.09 percent for Cotta.

Salas has served in the state Assembly given that 2012 and earlier served on the Bakersfield City Council.

Cotta, of Hanford, owns King Gun Heart Indoor Vary.

The district is composed of a part of Bakersfield as nicely as Arvin, Avenal, Corcoran, Delano, Hanford, Lemoore, McFarland, Shafter, Wasco and the communities of Armona, Buttonwillow, Property Backyard, Kettleman Metropolis, Lamont, Misplaced Hills, Stratford and Weedpatch.