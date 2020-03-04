early-results-for-“measure-a”-in-clovis-unified-tight,-but-missing-the-required-55%-to-go

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The early final results for Measure A in Clovis Unified, which would give thousands and thousands of pounds to mature and sustain the district, exhibit a limited race but a lack of the 55% essential to move.

With 100% of precincts reporting, 52% of voters selected “no,” whilst 48% voted “certainly.”

The bond evaluate would deliver $408 million to Clovis Unified to improve recent amenities and perhaps broaden and grow the district. It would also enhance current residence taxes by about $24 for every $100,000 of assessed values.

Officers with the district claimed if the bond measure fails, they would have to glance to other remedies, together with the likelihood of keeping college yr-round.

The evaluate necessitates a 55% “indeed” vote to move.