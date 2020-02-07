Early spring ticket sales strong, but behind the pace of 2019 | National sport

Nebraska has a well-attended red and white spring game on April 18th. Ticket sales, however, have not been quite as hot as the first two spring games under head coach Scott Frost.

By early Thursday afternoon, NU had sold 53,500 tickets for the scrimmage and, according to deputy sports director for tickets, Holly Adam, had around 31,000 left.

The first tickets were sold to subscribers on Tuesday morning and to the general public on Wednesday morning.

Lubick plans to earn $ 500,000 as a coach for Husker OC and WR. other wizard enhancements completed

A year ago, tickets for the event went on sale on a similar Tuesday / Wednesday setup, and only 7,000 tickets remained on Wednesday evening, and the school announced an official sale until Saturday evening.

The spring game 2019 had an announced number of visitors of 85,946, just behind the record participation of 2018 of 86,818.

In 2018, Frost’s first season, the school sold 60,000 tickets on the first day of sale. However, this caused some problems with fans’ ability to get the limited number of tickets left, so the school changed the way they sold them. NU has limited the number of tickets available for purchase per account from 20 to 10 and increased the number of tickets guaranteed to the general public from 10,000 to 15,000.

That makes 2019 more accurate for comparing the figures for early 2020. Conclusion: Sales are strong, but lagging behind the pace of 2019.

Nebraska has had at least 54,000 visitors each year since 2004, and this series will continue.

Fans can buy tickets at Huskers.com, by calling 1-800-8-BIG RED or in person at the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.

,