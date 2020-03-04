early-success-demonstrate-dyer-main-janz-in-major-election-to-opt-for-fresno’s-subsequent-mayor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Early effects on Tuesday evening showed former Fresno Police Main Jerry Dyer with a direct around Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz in the Fresno mayoral main.

With 43,489 votes counted, Dyer potential customers with 58.3% of the vote in accordance to the County of Fresno elections workplace. Janz is in second with 32.9%, primary Richard B. Renteria, Monthly bill Gates, Floyd D. Harris Jr., Nickolas Wildstar and Brian E. Jefferson.

If a single applicant in the Fresno mayoral major 50% furthermore a person vote or more in the principal, they’re going to be elected mayor straight away. If not, the best two finishers will progress to the November general election.