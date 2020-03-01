early-voting-commences-monday-at-fifty-sites-across-chicago

Early voting and registration kicks off Monday at polling spots in each individual of Chicago’s 50 wards.

The new web sites where Chicagoans can register and cast early ballots in the March 17 principal elections are in addition to the Loop Tremendous Site at 191 N. Clark St., which has been open up considering the fact that Feb. 19.

Whilst a govt-issued ID isn’t expected, it could assistance respond to probable queries about a voter’s registration, address or signature and whether or not there are two individuals with the similar or similar names at a one tackle. Those hunting to register for the very first time or file an address update or name improve should current two varieties of ID, including just one that demonstrates their recent handle.

On March 11, early voting and registration will increase to: Chicago Point out College, 9501 S. Martin Luther King Drive Northeastern Illinois University, 5500 N. St. Louis Ave. the University of Chicago Reynolds Club, 5706 S. University Ave and and the College of Illinois at Chicago Scholar Center East, 750 S. Halsted St.