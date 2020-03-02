early-voting-destinations,-dates-for-2020-presidential-choice-key-throughout-tampa-bay

TAMPA, FL – October 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling middle on the campus of University of South Florida as employees prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to solid their early ballots in the race for the Senate as perfectly as the Governors seats. (Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Photos)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA eight On Your Facet is your election headquarters. Early voting for the 2020 Presidential Desire Primary is set to start out throughout Tampa Bay.

The Presidential Preference Key will be held on March 17.

Down below is some significant info regarding Early Voting and what you require to do in buy to be prepared:

Remember to deliver just one or two kinds of identification that include your signature and photograph. Without having suitable identification, you may well nevertheless vote a provisional ballot, which will later on be evaluated by a canvassing board for eligibility. Any of the following varieties of photograph identification are satisfactory:

Florida Driver License

Florida ID Card issued by the Section of Highway Protection and Motor Autos

U.S. Passport

Debit or Credit Card

Military ID

Scholar ID

Retirement Center ID

Community Affiliation ID

General public Help ID

Veteran Overall health ID (issued by VA)

Hid Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)

Federal government Personnel IDIf your photo ID does not include things like your signature, you will be asked to offer a further ID that has your signature.

You should also bring your sample ballot to the polling location with notes on how you plan to vote.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Early Voting starts off: March 2 via March 15

In the course of Early Voting, voters can go to any Early Voting web-site and their ballot will be printed for them at the voting locale. This is various than Election Working day voting when voters can only vote in the polling put assigned to their precinct.

All Early Voting websites in Hillsborough County will be open up 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The listing of Early Voting spots can be uncovered at VoteHillsborough.org.

Voters can also drop their Vote By Mail ballots off at any of the Early Voting internet sites whilst they are open for voting.

SARASOTA COUNTY

Early Voting commences: March seven through March 14

Early Voting locations include:

A few elections places of work in Sarasota (Terrace Constructing, 2001 Adams Lane)

Venice (R.L. Anderson Administration Developing, 4000 Tamiami Trail S)

North Port (Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Path)

Sarasota Sq. Mall (8201 S Tamiami Trail)

North Sarasota Library (2801 Newtown Blvd)

All Early Voting web sites in Sarasota County will be open 8: 30 a.m. – 4: 30 p.m.

HERNANDO COUNTY

Early Voting starts off: March six by way of March 14

Early Voting areas include:

South Brooksville Community Middle positioned at 601 E Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Brooksville, Florida 34601

Spring Hill Department Library positioned at 9220 Spring Hill Push, Spring Hill, Florida 34608

Supervisor of Elections Branch Business Forest Oaks Authorities Middle positioned at 7443 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill, Florida 34606

All Early Voting web pages in Hernando County will be open 9 a.m. – five p.m.

