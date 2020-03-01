early-voting-difficulties-occur-in-la-county-ahead-of-democratic-presidential-candidates’-visits-to-socal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Voters encountered some troubles at early voting centers in Los Angeles County Saturday as a number of Democratic presidential candidates geared up for visits to California, which is the most important prize on Super Tuesday.

The county included hundreds of early voting centers more than the weekend, including at the Hollywood Bowl where by some voters were satisfied with confusion. Multiple voters stated the centre was closed when they tried out to cast their ballot Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, some ended up anxious more than the digital voting technique. Nevertheless, a person guy at the Hollywood Bowl voting middle on Sunday early morning stated he professional a seamless method.

“I believe it could be a minimal overwhelming, a small scary for the older generation,” voter Steven Campbell explained. “But I feel the moment you might be essentially standing in front of it, it is just a major display screen and you are just tapping things, it can be genuinely uncomplicated. I consider any individual could figure it out, particularly with a small steering.”

Officials continue to advise voters strategy forward to give more than enough time for traces and the new digital voting procedure.

Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders is scheduled to hold a rally at five p.m. Sunday at the Los Angeles Convention Center whilst two of his Democratic presidential nomination opponents also system to be in the area in advance of Tuesday’s California key.

Sanders’ rally will attribute performances by the hip-hop group Public Enemy Radio and Latin Grammy award-successful singer Ana Tijoux and include appearances by actor Dick Van Dyke, comic Sarah Silverman and self-explained artist, organizer and freedom fighter Patrisse Cullors.

The Vermont Senator is also set to keep a rally in San Jose and seem on the CBS community affairs software “Deal with The Nation” earlier Sunday.

Sanders finished 2nd in Saturday’s South Carolina primary, getting 19.nine% of the vote. Previous Vice President Joe Biden won with 48.4%. Biden is expected to be in California on Tuesday, in accordance to ABC Information.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is set to converse Monday evening at East Los Angeles College, delivering a speech recognizing the Justice for Janitors motion, in accordance to her marketing campaign.

Previous South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will visit Chula Vista on Monday. His rally is scheduled for 7: 30 p.m. and is cost-free to go to.

Town News Provider contributed to this report.