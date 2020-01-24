Early voting means primary 2020 is already here for millions – KGET 17

SACRAMENTO, California (AP) – Iowa caucuses are more than a week away, but millions of Americans are already free to vote.

An advance vote in the crushing of Super Tuesday declares that holding the primaries on March 3 is equivalent to a parallel campaign for the Democratic nomination. While much of the focus is on who wins in the first four traditional voting states, early voting will allow a much larger group of voters to play a key role in choosing the candidate.

In Minnesota, advance voting in person began on January 17. Vermont’s deadline for mailing ballots was the same day. Many of the 14 states of Super Tuesday will offer some form of early voting by mid-February.

These states will test the organizational strength of White House candidates. Campaigns must balance demands from the top four states – Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada – while also targeting potential supporters in the following Super Tuesday states. Certain campaigns must manage these two stages while their candidate is stuck in Washington and takes part in the trial for the removal of President Donald Trump.

Several campaigns have indicated that they have been trying to perfect this balance for months.

“Super Tuesday was never really March 3 for us,” said former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign advisor Pete Kavanaugh. “In our minds and in terms of resource allocation, Super Tuesday starts in early February.”

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire businessman, completely ignores the first states and uses his almost bottomless resources to wage a fierce campaign in the states of Super Tuesday.

“We need supporters for Mike Bloomberg to vote early, regardless of what is going on,” said Will Dubbs, assistant director of states for the Bloomberg campaign. “It is very, very important for us to make sure that we put these votes in the bank, and we can focus our efforts elsewhere.”

Bernie Sanders, on the other hand, sees early voting as a way to boost voter turnout among major ridings, such as youth, minorities, and working class voters. Early voting opens up new opportunities for people with tight work schedules or other barriers to voting to find time to vote beyond typical polling day, spokeswoman Sarah Ford said.

“Early voting is another way of ensuring that these people can vote for Bernie,” she said.

The campaign of Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, educates volunteers from Minnesota, Colorado, California and Texas on the advance voting process. And Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar recently rallied in his homeland to mark the start of early voting and to arouse the enthusiasm of voters who sent it to the United States Senate three times, while the first rookie Ilhan Omar campaigned on behalf of Sanders.

Davis Senseman slept in a camper van outside a Minnesota polling station with friends so they could be among the first people to vote in the presidential election.

“With Elizabeth Warren, I finally had a candidate who really fascinates me,” said Senseman, a 42-year-old lawyer. “I want to do it first because I am for something, not to vote against something.”

Largest Advance Voting State, California, Will Send Ballots To Over 12 Million Voters Starting February 3, The Same Day As Iowa Caucuses, Although Not All Voters Get Democratic primary ballot. Colorado, North Carolina and Texas, which offer combinations of postal voting and face-to-face advance voting, are also likely to have a high percentage of early voters, said Michael McDonald, a voting expert who directs the United States Elections Project at the University. from Florida.

It is difficult to predict how many people will benefit from an early vote, McDonald said. While advance voting offers the opportunity to campaign to ensure that their strongest supporters vote early, many primary voters will wait to see the results in previous voting states in case their preferred candidates give up. At least one state, Minnesota, gives voters the opportunity to retrieve their ballot and change their votes up to one week before polling day.

California has by far the largest population of potential voters. Paul Mitchell, who heads the non-partisan Political Data Inc. that analyzes and sells voter data, predicts that about a quarter of the state’s democratic voters will have voted by the time Nevada holds its caucuses on February 22. He projects it will increase to 40% by the time South Carolina votes on February 29.

“If you have people who are with you now, you have to bank those votes,” he said. “If you run a campaign and can represent 1 million voters on election day, if you can get 200,000 of them to vote early, it reduces your workload.”

In Colorado, where everyone receives a ballot, state officials expect 60% of voters to return their ballot early. In North Carolina, about a quarter of people could vote early, McDonald’s predicted.

Although early voting is an important part of the campaign strategy, some campaign experts and veterans doubt its overall effect on the outcome of a race. Robby Mook, who led Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016, said voters who are likely to vote early are the most fervent supporters of the campaign who would have supported this candidate no matter what.

“Either way, you often cannibalize what you are going to get on election day,” he said. “The question that each campaign, if honest, is:” How many new votes have I got? “”

But other observers say early voting can affect candidates’ momentum. Take California, which takes weeks to finish counting its ballots. The first votes reported on election night will reflect the oldest votes. If a candidate is particularly successful with these voters, he or she could gain initial energy, even if the results change with subsequent votes in the following weeks.

“If campaigns can use election mechanisms to drive their votes to be cast in these previous installments, you can have a greater impact on the national narrative,” said Mitchell.

