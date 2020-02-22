[Early voting starts on Saturday in Los Angeles County – Up Information Data Los Angeles]

SHERMAN OAK (CBSLA) – Early voting centers will open up on Saturday in Los Angeles County with new technologies to solid a vote, but some persons are concerned that all alterations may perhaps bring about confusion.

"I'm a small nervous mainly because there hasn't been more than enough planning," claimed an election employee.

For the initially time, voters in Los Angeles County will use a present day touchscreen ballot marking system to make their selections. Those people alternatives will be printed on a paper ballot, but employees said there have been complications.

"I think we had 10 people today in our training class, and I think there have been six paper jams," explained the election worker.

And, he reported, new know-how is not the only issue. She stated she gained the listing of election staff late and that the set up at her polling place did not begin as early as she has in the past.

As for voters, the biggest modify will come with the place in which they vote, considering the fact that not all voting facilities in the past neighborhoods have come to be voting facilities. You can uncover a record of voting centers and their schedules on the county registrar's web-site.

The fantastic information is that voters will now have 11 times to forged their vote.

And the election worker explained she was not in opposition to the new method, explained she only desires the primary elections to operate as smoothly as attainable.

"I want everyone to have a superior encounter so they can vote additional in the upcoming," he reported.