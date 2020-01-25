Earn money when it rains iguanas

divide

Dale Carnegie, America’s first self-help guru and author of “How to Make Friends and Influence People,” coined the phrase “When Life Gives You Lemons, Make Lemonade” as a practical aphorism for dealing with adversity.

But this week, the people of Florida have an unusual rejoinder. You know how to handle lemons – the state is the nation’s leading citrus producer and the third largest lemon producer (after California and Texas). It is also the nation’s largest juicing fruit company, which is why Floridians are literally the leading experts in making lemonade from lemon.

But what to do with frozen iguanas that rain down from above? There is no simple and obvious aphorism for this.

However, this was the local situation this week in Florida, where an unexpected cold snap caused a really unusual natural phenomenon – and a very unexpected business opportunity.

Florida, also known as the Sunshine State, is home to iguanas and citrus trees for the same reason: it is warm all year round and both the animals and the fruits are very sensitive to the cold. A sudden drop in temperature in Miami on Wednesday morning dropped the temperature into the 1940s – a reading our readers in the north are likely to despise, but a cool result for Miami, where it hasn’t been that cold in nine years. According to the National Weather Service, the wind chill lowered the perceived air temperature to the mid-1930s.

“After a cool start in Wednesday morning in Florida, where frost warnings and wind protection messages apply throughout the Sunshine State, a return to a more typical weather is expected,” said the weather service via Tweet.

It was perhaps one of the NWS’s most informative tweets, but it wasn’t the best they sent. No, the best tweet was about the strange reality that emerged on Tuesday afternoon when the temperatures started to drop – and the iguanas were knocked down.

“This is not usually predicted, but don’t be surprised if iguanas fall from the trees tonight, when the lows fall into the 30s and 40s,” the weather service tweeted. “Brrr!”

The tweet followed the advice that people should leave the iguanas alone because they were most likely stunned and simply losing grip on the branch. Once they have warmed up again, adult iguanas are generally revived. Younger, smaller iguanas often don’t make it.

“Iguanas are cold-blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temperatures drop into the 1940s. They may fall from trees, but they are not dead, ”said the weather service.

We want to report that most of the people stayed away from the iguanas because they were raining from the sky. But we cannot. However, we can report that the good people of Florida are extremely inventive. As it turns out, they skewer when life gives them iguanas – frozen and stunned or possibly dead.

As it turns out, iguanas are considered an invasive species in Florida – pets brought in by consumers who fled into the wild and started plowing through local plant life and digging structure-damaging caves. Since it is legal to kill them as long as it is human, they have become a popular staple in Florida in recent years because they can be fried, skewered, roasted, or baked and fried.

And yes, according to local reports, they taste like chicken.

The taste is so similar to that of chicken that when the first crop of iguana flesh appeared on the sidewalks of Florida earlier this week, a number of advertisements for what they call iguana flesh in Florida appeared on the Facebook marketplace for “Chicken of the Trees”. They are also called “Garrabos”, which is the Spanish word for “iguana”.

Iguanas are often eaten in some South and Central American countries and are considered a delicacy in Mexico. Here in the US, after the rare frost in Florida, iguanas are sold at a special price of USD 1 each, which have already been cleaned and eviscerated.

“Humans have been eating iguanas for at least 10,000 years when humans reached the tropics of the New World. It was an easily available, not too dangerous food source. It has always been part of the diet, ”said William Kern, a professor at the University of Florida, the Chicago Sun-Times.

Nationwide iguana is becoming a trendy meat product. Several markets in Washington, DC have shipped it directly from El Salvador, while the California exotic meat market imports iguana from Puerto Rico and sells the meat up close, skinless and boneless.

You can also serve iguanas at the table, as the tribune reports. In Los Angeles, the Sabores Oaxaqueños restaurant serves iguana as a tamale. In Coral Gables, Florida, the Mexican restaurant Talavera Cocina Mexicana offers “Chicken of the Trees” in a traditional soup called Pozole.

But whether you buy it at the table or at a market, iguana is generally an expensive source of food.

Iguana sausage will cost you $ 14.99 a pound at the Exotic Meat Market. A “jumbo” iguana, on the other hand, costs USD 259.99.

Or you could save around $ 259 and buy a lightning-frozen iguana from Miami, although the experts strongly advise against it.

“You really have to harvest it right and slaughter it properly, because normally there would be salmonella,” said Amy Simonne, a food safety specialist at the University of Florida. “When it comes to cooking and preparing, it’s just like cooking chicken and beef products. You need to protect the product from cross-contamination and cook it properly at the right temperature.”

So, even if it is raining iguanas, you might avoid harvesting one in the wild and turning it into a skewer. Maybe just let it go and hope it wakes up and runs away when the sun comes out. What if you can’t afford the $ 260 to buy your own certified jumbo iguana for the barbecue this weekend?

Well, they say it tastes like chicken, so …

Maybe stay with the chicken.

